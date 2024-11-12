Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, July 29, 2024 has, inter alia considered and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 03 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the proposal of Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors. 2. To consider and approve the proposal of listing of equity shares of the Company on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). 3. To consider and approve the Directors Report along with its annexure thereto for the year ended March 31 2024. Sub-Division/Split of 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid up into 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid up In Compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 03, 2024 has, inter alia transacted the following businesses- Alteration of the capital clause i.e. clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended as on March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider Recommendation of Dividend if any and 3. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair. In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 24, 2024 has considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Further, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 90% amounting to Rs. 9/- per shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 17 Mar 2024

Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday March 20 2024 to consider the proposal for declaration of special dividend as an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 to celebrate Companys 25th year of existence In Compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, March 20, 2024 have, inter alia considered and approved Declaration of Special dividend as an Interim Dividend of 51% or Rs. 5.10 on face value of Rs. 10/- each per equity shares for the financial year 2023-24, to commemorate Companys 25th year of existence. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 01, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 in relation to allotment of equity shares on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 2. To review the operations of the Company and 3. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, February 07, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024