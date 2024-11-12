iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aditya Vision Ltd Board Meeting

494.25
(-1.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Aditya Vision CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, July 29, 2024 has, inter alia considered and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting3 Jul 202428 Jun 2024
Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 03 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the proposal of Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors. 2. To consider and approve the proposal of listing of equity shares of the Company on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). 3. To consider and approve the Directors Report along with its annexure thereto for the year ended March 31 2024. Sub-Division/Split of 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid up into 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid up In Compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 03, 2024 has, inter alia transacted the following businesses- Alteration of the capital clause i.e. clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended as on March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider Recommendation of Dividend if any and 3. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors recommended a final Dividend of 90% amounting to Rs. 9/- per shares, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 24, 2024 has considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Audited Financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. Further, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 90% amounting to Rs. 9/- per shares, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 24, 2024 has considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Further, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 90% amounting to Rs. 9/- per shares, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Board of Directors recommended a final Dividend of 90% amounting to Rs. 9/- per shares, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202417 Mar 2024
Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday March 20 2024 to consider the proposal for declaration of special dividend as an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 to celebrate Companys 25th year of existence Declaration of Special dividend as an Interim Dividend of 51% or Rs. 5.10 on face value of Rs. 10/- each per equity shares for the financial year 2023-24, to commemorate Companys 25th year of existence. In Compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, March 20, 2024 have, inter alia considered and approved following businesses (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)
Board Meeting1 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 01, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 in relation to allotment of equity shares on preferential basis.
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 2. To review the operations of the Company and 3. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the Chair In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, February 07, 2024 has considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting today i.e. Wednesday, February 07, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
Aditya Vision Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Tuesday January 30 2024 to consider and evaluate inter alia a proposal to raise funds by issuance of equity shares or other securities including through preferential issue qualified institutional placement rights issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof subject to such statutory/regulatory/contractual approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders of the Company as applicable (the Issue). Raising of funds through issuance of up to 7,90,405 equity shares (Seven lakhs ninety thousand four hundred and five) Equity Shares of face value ? 10/- each of the Company (Equity Shares) to below mentioned proposed allottees (Proposed Allottees), on preferential basis at a price of ? 3,573.17/- per share as against floor price of ? 3,573.16/- per share computed in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations), for an aggregate amount of up to ? 282,42,51,433.85/- (Rupees two hundred and eighty two crores forty two lakhs fifty one thousand four hundred thirty three and eighty five paise only) subject to the statutory/regulatory/contractual approvals and the shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and such other permissions, sanctions and statutory approvals, as may be required. Raising of funds through issuance of up tp 7,90,405 equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)

Aditya Vision: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Vision Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.