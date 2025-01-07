Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
747.99
796.97
536.31
361.67
yoy growth (%)
-6.14
48.6
48.28
50.4
Raw materials
-656.11
-711.73
-498.23
-336.02
As % of sales
87.71
89.3
92.9
92.9
Employee costs
-24.83
-21.74
-11.65
-5.41
As % of sales
3.32
2.72
2.17
1.49
Other costs
-25.44
-38.29
-19.37
-15.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.4
4.8
3.61
4.27
Operating profit
41.59
25.21
7.04
4.75
OPM
5.56
3.16
1.31
1.31
Depreciation
-2.27
-2
-1.33
-0.87
Interest expense
-8.04
-13.59
-2.21
-1.73
Other income
1.7
9.12
0.64
0.39
Profit before tax
32.97
18.73
4.13
2.53
Taxes
-8.29
-4.71
-1.35
-0.82
Tax rate
-25.16
-25.16
-32.71
-32.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.67
14.02
2.78
1.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
24.67
14.02
2.78
1.7
yoy growth (%)
76
403.49
63.24
46.15
NPM
3.29
1.75
0.51
0.47
