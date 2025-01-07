iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aditya Vision Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

499.55
(-0.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Vision Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

747.99

796.97

536.31

361.67

yoy growth (%)

-6.14

48.6

48.28

50.4

Raw materials

-656.11

-711.73

-498.23

-336.02

As % of sales

87.71

89.3

92.9

92.9

Employee costs

-24.83

-21.74

-11.65

-5.41

As % of sales

3.32

2.72

2.17

1.49

Other costs

-25.44

-38.29

-19.37

-15.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.4

4.8

3.61

4.27

Operating profit

41.59

25.21

7.04

4.75

OPM

5.56

3.16

1.31

1.31

Depreciation

-2.27

-2

-1.33

-0.87

Interest expense

-8.04

-13.59

-2.21

-1.73

Other income

1.7

9.12

0.64

0.39

Profit before tax

32.97

18.73

4.13

2.53

Taxes

-8.29

-4.71

-1.35

-0.82

Tax rate

-25.16

-25.16

-32.71

-32.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.67

14.02

2.78

1.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

24.67

14.02

2.78

1.7

yoy growth (%)

76

403.49

63.24

46.15

NPM

3.29

1.75

0.51

0.47

Aditya Vision : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aditya Vision Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.