Aditya Vision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
32.97
18.73
4.13
2.53
Depreciation
-2.27
-2
-1.33
-0.87
Tax paid
-8.29
-4.71
-1.35
-0.82
Working capital
60.81
-3.01
11.83
28.85
Other operating items
Operating
83.2
9
13.28
29.67
Capital expenditure
111.4
11.13
5.41
5.26
Free cash flow
194.6
20.13
18.69
34.93
Equity raised
35.86
17.58
7.25
5.8
Investing
0
0.03
0.1
0
Financing
164.12
-14.69
16.35
40.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
394.59
23.06
42.39
81.67
