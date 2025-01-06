iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Vision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

501
(-2.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Aditya Vision FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

32.97

18.73

4.13

2.53

Depreciation

-2.27

-2

-1.33

-0.87

Tax paid

-8.29

-4.71

-1.35

-0.82

Working capital

60.81

-3.01

11.83

28.85

Other operating items

Operating

83.2

9

13.28

29.67

Capital expenditure

111.4

11.13

5.41

5.26

Free cash flow

194.6

20.13

18.69

34.93

Equity raised

35.86

17.58

7.25

5.8

Investing

0

0.03

0.1

0

Financing

164.12

-14.69

16.35

40.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

394.59

23.06

42.39

81.67

