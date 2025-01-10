Aditya Vision Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.82
12.03
12.03
12.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
473.9
124.26
66.66
37.4
Net Worth
486.72
136.29
78.69
49.43
Minority Interest
Debt
318.64
417.9
281.82
197.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
805.36
554.19
360.51
247.17
Fixed Assets
253.05
190.99
150.34
130.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.13
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.36
7.07
5.81
1.34
Networking Capital
449.8
324.18
202.87
93.39
Inventories
433.14
293.8
210.12
196.61
Inventory Days
95.94
Sundry Debtors
0.39
0.15
0.39
0.37
Debtor Days
0.18
Other Current Assets
86.29
93.59
53.02
40.68
Sundry Creditors
-61.95
-53.61
-57.57
-133.35
Creditor Days
65.07
Other Current Liabilities
-8.07
-9.75
-3.09
-10.92
Cash
96.16
31.95
1.37
22.25
Total Assets
805.37
554.19
360.52
247.16
