Aditya Vision Ltd Summary

Aditya Vision Limited was incorporated on 31st March 1999. The Company is engaged in trading of electronic items. The Company is a dynamic, fastest growing and service oriented electronic retail chain in Bihar. The Company have a group of multi-brand stores dealing in consumer durables of all kinds. With presence in every district of Bihar, the Companys vision has become a household name amongst the people of the state.With top global brands, the Company have more than 10,000 products ranging from digital gadgets like mobile phones, laptops, tablets to entertainment solutions like televisions, sound bars, home theaters, cameras, accessories to home appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines to cooking and kitchen appliances like air fryers, soup makers, cook-tops, dishwashers, etc.With a focus on customer satisfaction, the brand emphasizes on the after sales experience of the customer. With more than 75 stores up and running and a few more lined up in the next couple of months, the Company has never been far from the customers. The Company managed to achieve several milestones while creating new benchmarks for its competitors.Customer satisfaction is something that is considered as the prime aim of the Company, committed to deliver the best services to customers. The Company have been doing the same through the ongoing offers by giving benefits to the loyal customers. The attractive periodic, seasonal & festive discounts exhibit the compassion toward the buyers. In 1999, the Company launched its 1st store in Patna and opened 5 new retail stores in Bihar.During the period of 2000-2010, 13 retail stores were opened in Bihar.During the period of 2011-2015, 37 retail stores were opened in Bihar.During the period of 2016-2018, a total of 45 retail were opened in Bihar.The Companys mission is to serve the people of the state with world-class products at a price point that no one else could match. With a continuous focus in improving the services, the Company intend to be the most trustworthy brand for the customers. As a reputed name in Indian retail electronic space, the vision is to expand its footprints across Bihar and adjoining states. The Company envisagea to establish as a rapidly growing retailer by adopting the customer service standards to fulfill the needs of clients in the Consumer Electronics Space.