|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Aug 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Considered and approved notice of 25th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, August 02, 2024 at 04:30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Please find attached herewith proceedings of 25th Annual General meeting of the Company held on Friday, August 02, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
