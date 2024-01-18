|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|-
|9
|90
|Final
|The Board of Directors recommended a final Dividend of 90% amounting to Rs. 9/- per shares, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
|Dividend
|20 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|5.1
|51
|Special
|Declaration of Special dividend as an Interim Dividend of 51% or Rs. 5.10 on face value of Rs. 10/- each per equity shares for the financial year 2023-24, to commemorate Companys 25th year of existence
