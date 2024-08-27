Sub-Division/Split of 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid up into 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid up Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ADITYA VISION LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ADITYA VISION LTD (540205) RECORD DATE 27.08.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 27/08/2024 DR-702/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE679V01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 27/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.08.2024) NEW ISIN No : INE679V01027 Source : NSDL (26.08.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240814-15 dated August 14, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ADITYA VISION LIMITED (540205) New ISIN No. INE679V01027 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1 /- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 27-08-2024 (DR- 702/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.08.2024)