Summary

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited was incorporated, on 15th February, 2007 with the name of JHS Svendgaard Infrastructure Private Limited. Thereafter, the name changed to JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Private Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on 29th December, 2016 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, the Company status changed to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation has been issued on 26th December, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies- NCT of Delhi and Haryana reflecting the name as JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited.In 2023, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and Amalgamation among JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited (Demerged Company), JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Private Limited and JHS Svendgaard Brands Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors was approved. Pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the Retail Investment Division of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited was demerged and transferred to JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Private Limited. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement, 65,04,600 Equity Shares of the Company were issued to the equity shareholders of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited. The shares of the Company got listed on the stock exchange in March 2024.

