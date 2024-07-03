iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd Share Price

41.85
(-1.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:48:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.8
  • Day's High41.87
  • 52 Wk High57
  • Prev. Close42.56
  • Day's Low41.8
  • 52 Wk Low 35
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E110.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.92
  • EPS0.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

41.8

Prev. Close

42.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

41.87

Day's Low

41.8

52 Week's High

57

52 Week's Low

35

Book Value

31.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.74

P/E

110.56

EPS

0.39

Divi. Yield

0

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.32%

Non-Promoter- 57.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.5

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-0.07

-0.35

Net Worth

6.43

6.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd

Summary

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited was incorporated, on 15th February, 2007 with the name of JHS Svendgaard Infrastructure Private Limited. Thereafter, the name changed to JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Private Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on 29th December, 2016 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, the Company status changed to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation has been issued on 26th December, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies- NCT of Delhi and Haryana reflecting the name as JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited.In 2023, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and Amalgamation among JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited (Demerged Company), JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Private Limited and JHS Svendgaard Brands Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors was approved. Pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the Retail Investment Division of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited was demerged and transferred to JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Private Limited. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement, 65,04,600 Equity Shares of the Company were issued to the equity shareholders of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited. The shares of the Company got listed on the stock exchange in March 2024.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd share price today?

The JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd is ₹59.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd is 110.56 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd is ₹35 and ₹57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd?

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.36%, 6 Month at 7.94%, 3 Month at -17.93% and 1 Month at 11.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.68 %

QUICKLINKS FOR JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.