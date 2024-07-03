Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹41.8
Prev. Close₹42.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹41.87
Day's Low₹41.8
52 Week's High₹57
52 Week's Low₹35
Book Value₹31.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.74
P/E110.56
EPS0.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-0.07
-0.35
Net Worth
6.43
6.15
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited was incorporated, on 15th February, 2007 with the name of JHS Svendgaard Infrastructure Private Limited. Thereafter, the name changed to JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Private Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on 29th December, 2016 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, the Company status changed to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation has been issued on 26th December, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies- NCT of Delhi and Haryana reflecting the name as JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited.In 2023, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and Amalgamation among JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited (Demerged Company), JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Private Limited and JHS Svendgaard Brands Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors was approved. Pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the Retail Investment Division of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited was demerged and transferred to JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Private Limited. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement, 65,04,600 Equity Shares of the Company were issued to the equity shareholders of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited. The shares of the Company got listed on the stock exchange in March 2024.
The JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd is ₹59.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd is 110.56 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd is ₹35 and ₹57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.36%, 6 Month at 7.94%, 3 Month at -17.93% and 1 Month at 11.41%.
