EGM 26/10/2024 JHS SVENDGAARD RETAIL VENTURES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders to be held on 26-Oct-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024) Retail has informed the Exchange regarding the Proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 26th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)