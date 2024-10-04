|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|EGM 26/10/2024 JHS SVENDGAARD RETAIL VENTURES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders to be held on 26-Oct-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024) Retail has informed the Exchange regarding the Proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 26th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
