JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

38.05
(-3.11%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:23:56 AM

JHS Svend.Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting of the JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited is schedule to be held on 12th November 2024 for consider and approve the un audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2024, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202424 Sep 2024
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising funds through preferential issue. THE BOARD IN ITS MEEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 27TH SEPTEMBER, 2024, APPROVED THE PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF WARRANTS TO PROMOTER AND NON-PROMOTER CATEGORY. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited informed the Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)

