Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting of the JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited is schedule to be held on 12th November 2024 for consider and approve the un audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2024, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising funds through preferential issue. THE BOARD IN ITS MEEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 27TH SEPTEMBER, 2024, APPROVED THE PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF WARRANTS TO PROMOTER AND NON-PROMOTER CATEGORY. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited informed the Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024