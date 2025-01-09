JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Developments

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited operates in the Indian retail industry, with a specific focus on acquiring prime and highly sought-after locations / space in the High Street Retail Market including airports in India. The Indian retail sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world, supported by factors such as rising income levels, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences. Airport retail, a niche segment within this broader industry, is witnessing robust growth due to the increasing number of air travelers, especially in a post-pandemic world where air travel is rebounding rapidly.

The companys business model is centered around connecting suppliers or service providers with end consumers or businesses. By acting as an intermediary, the company adds value by ensuring seamless interactions, providing necessary infrastructure, and managing risks associated with transactions.

In this dynamic environment, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited is well-positioned to leverage the growth of airport retail and the increasing consumer preference for natural products. The companys operations are aligned with industry trends, focusing on offering a diverse range of products that meet the needs of both domestic and international travelers.

The retail market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $28846.57 billion in 2023 to $31,310.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rapid economic growth in emerging markets, increasing population density in urban areas, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector, rising popularity of franchising concept, growing demand for supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores and out of town retail parks, and large availability of retail finance options.

Opportunities and Threats

Opportunities:

• Strategic Expansion: The company has the opportunity to expand its retail operations to more sought-after locations in the High Street Retail Market across India and potentially explore international airport locations. This expansion could significantly enhance brand visibility and market reach.

• Expanding Air Travel Market: With the increasing number of domestic and international flights, airport footfall is expected to rise, providing a larger customer base for the companys retail outlets. This expansion presents an opportunity for higher sales volumes and revenue growth.

• Consumer Shift Toward Natural Products: There is a growing global trend towards health and wellness, with consumers increasingly opting for natural and Ayurvedic products.

• Digital Integration: Leveraging digital platforms for customer engagement, online sales, and loyalty programs could provide an additional revenue stream and improve customer retention.

Threats:

• High Operating Costs: These niche high street retail spaces typically involve high rental and operational costs, which can impact profitability. Managing these costs effectively while maintaining service quality is a significant challenge.

• Intense Competition: The retail environment is highly competitive, with a mix of both domestic and international brands. Competing in this space requires continuous innovation and maintaining high standards of customer service.

• Economic Fluctuations: The retail industry is sensitive to economic conditions. Any slowdown in the economy, reductions in discretionary spending, or disruptions in air travel (e.g., due to pandemics or geopolitical events) could negatively impact sales.

• Regulatory Changes: Changes in government policies, customs regulations, or airport authority guidelines could affect the companys operations. Ensuring compliance with these evolving regulations is crucial for uninterrupted operations.

Segment-Wise or Product-Wise Performance

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limiteds perform- ance is closely tied to its exclusive management of various Brand stores at various airports. The product portfolio offered at these stores includes a wide range of categories such as personal care, health supplements, food products, and household items.

• Personal Care Products: This segment includes products like toothpaste, soaps, and shampoos, which have been the largest revenue contributors. The demand for these products is driven by travelers seeking natural and Ayurvedic alternatives to conventional personal care items.

• Health Supplements: This category includes products such as Chyawanprash, herbal supplements, and other wellness products. With growing health consciousness, this segment has seen significant growth, particularly among frequent travelers looking for health-enhancing products.

• Food Products: The food segment includes ready-to- eat snacks, beverages, and organic food items. This segment has gained traction as travelers increasingly prefer healthy and natural food options during their journeys.

• Household Items: Although a smaller segment, household items such as cleaning products and kitchen essentials also contribute to the overall sales mix, offering convenience to travelers.

The retail market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $42,759.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can beat tribute to technology advancement, impact of data analytics, and consumer preference for shopping local.

Financial Review

The revenue from operations increased by 12% to Rs.1304.81 Lakhs in FY 2023-24 from Rs.1139.22 Lakhs in FY 2022-23, driven by robust growth in end- use segments.

EBITDA decreased by 73% to Rs.29.08 Lakhs in FY 2023-24 from Rs.111.06 Lakhs in FY 2022-23. Profit after tax decreased by 65% to Rs.25.48 lakhs in FY 2023-24 from Rs.74.96 Lakhs in FY 2022-23.

Key Financial Ratios

Details of changes in key financial ratios as compared to immediate previous financial year.

Key Financial Ratios Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 Absolute Variance (%) Current Ratio (in times) 5.63 2.67 111 Debt-Equity Ratio (in times) 0.11 0.18 (42) Debt Service Coverage Ratio (in times) 10.13 5.44 86 Return on equity ratio (%) 4 15.22 (73) Trade Payables turnover ratio (in times) 25.80 15.63 65 Debtors Turnover (in times) 16.14 13.06 24 Return on Capital employed (%) 1.69 (146.58) (2.16) Net Capital turnover ratio (in times) 3.27 3.35 (2) Net Profit Margin (%) 0.02 6.58 (70)

Outlook

The outlook for JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited remains positive, supported by favorable industry trends and the companys strategic initiatives. The Indian aviation industry is poised for significant growth, with an expected increase in passenger traffic due to rising incomes, greater connectivity, and the governments focus on expanding airport infrastructure. The company plans to enhance its product offerings, introduce new categories that align with consumer preferences, and explore opportunities for expanding its footprint at more airports across the country.

Additionally, the company is exploring digital integration to offer a seamless shopping experience to travelers, including options for pre-ordering and collecting products at the airport. This initiative could not only increase sales but also improve customer loyalty and engagement.

Risks and Concerns

The company faces several risks and concerns that could impact its operations and financial performance:

• Dependence on Air Travel: The business through airport stores model is highly dependent on the volume of air travel. Any disruptions in the aviation industry, such as a pandemic, economic recession, or security threats, could lead to a significant decline in footfall and sales.

• Supply Chain Management: Ensuring a consistent and timely supply of products to stores is crucial for maintaining sales and customer satisfaction. Any disruption in the supply chain, whether due to logistical issues or supplier constraints, could result in stock outs and lost sales.

• High Fixed Costs: Operating in high end retail environments involves high fixed costs, including rent, utilities, and staffing. In periods of lower sales, these high fixed costs could exert pressure on profitability.

• Regulatory and Compliance Risks: The retail industry, particularly at airports, is subject to various regulatory requirements and compliance standards. Non-compliance with these regulations could result in fines, penalties, or even the loss of operational licenses.

• Market Competition: The presence of multiple competing brands within the same retail space poses a challenge in terms of pricing, product differentiation, and customer service. The company needs to continuously innovate and enhance its value proposition to remain competitive.

Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Limited has established a robust internal control system that ensures the reliability of financial reporting, compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and the effective management of operations. The internal control framework is designed to safeguard assets, ensure accurate and timely financial reporting, and enhance the efficiency of business processes.

The companys internal audit function regularly reviews and evaluates the adequacy of internal controls across all operational areas. Any identified weaknesses are promptly addressed through corrective actions, and the management continuously monitors the effectiveness of these controls to mitigate risks.

The company also emphasizes the importance of ethical behavior and compliance with corporate governance standards. Regular training programs are conducted to ensure that all employees are aware of the companys policies and procedures, as well as the importance of adhering to regulatory requirements.

Material Developments in Human Resources

The Company has always had a focus on introducing new benefits & policies that would help a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion to thrive while ensuring the well-being of the employees.

The human capital has always been the driving force behind Company success. A strategic transformation was undertaken by the HR department, aligning its efforts with the companys long-term business objectives. This revamped approach prioritized attracting and retaining top talent through enhanced recruitment and retention strategies.

The HR strategy focused on maximizing employee potential and aligning individual contributions with the companys overarching purpose, vision, mission and values. The Company understands that engaged employees, who feel valued and connected, are more likely to support its success. The total number of employees as on March 31, 2024 were 155.