SectorRetail
Open₹125
Prev. Close₹122.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.52
Day's High₹125
Day's Low₹117.9
52 Week's High₹217
52 Week's Low₹112.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)122.09
P/E36.68
EPS3.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.26
0.5
0.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.69
1.7
0.1
-0.24
Net Worth
29.95
2.2
0.6
1.26
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
195.83
90.91
0.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
195.83
90.91
0.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
0.02
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Fonebox Retail Ltd
Summary
Fonebox Retail Ltd was originally incorporated as Fonebox Retail Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated February 5, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company, name of the Company changed to Fonebox Retail Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur dated July 12, 2023.The Company operate its retail business with multiple brands and retail selling of Smart Phones and allied accessories from manufacturers like Vivo, Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Narzo, Redmi, Motorola, LG and Micromax. It is also engaged in multi-brand retail selling of consumer durable electronics goods like Laptop, Washing Machines, Smart TVs, Air Conditioners, Fridges, etc. from brands like TCL, Haier, Lloyd, Daikin, Voltas, Mi, Realme, OnePlus. Initially, the Company started their business operations with brand Fonebox, for their company owned stores as well as franchise stores. It thereafter, acquired mobilephone business of 11 stores operating under Brand Name of My Mobile from My Mobile Retail Solutions LLP in April, 2021; acquired total business of 37 stores under Brand Name of Fonebook from M/s. HK Retail in June, 2021. In 2022, it acquired business store at Gandhinagar from M/s. Safe Zone in February, 2022 and finally, 2 stores from I Magic Mobile Private Limited through Business Purchase Agreement in April, 2022.The Company is proposing
Read More
The Fonebox Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fonebox Retail Ltd is ₹122.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fonebox Retail Ltd is 36.68 and 4.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fonebox Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fonebox Retail Ltd is ₹112.25 and ₹217 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fonebox Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -41.67%, 6 Month at -38.26%, 3 Month at -35.10% and 1 Month at -5.91%.
