Fonebox Retail Ltd Share Price

119
(-2.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:28:34 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125
  • Day's High125
  • 52 Wk High217
  • Prev. Close122.5
  • Day's Low117.9
  • 52 Wk Low 112.25
  • Turnover (lac)9.52
  • P/E36.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)122.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Fonebox Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

125

Prev. Close

122.5

Turnover(Lac.)

9.52

Day's High

125

Day's Low

117.9

52 Week's High

217

52 Week's Low

112.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

122.09

P/E

36.68

EPS

3.34

Divi. Yield

0

Fonebox Retail Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Fonebox Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Fonebox Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:49 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.63%

Non-Promoter- 7.19%

Institutions: 7.19%

Non-Institutions: 21.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fonebox Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.26

0.5

0.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.69

1.7

0.1

-0.24

Net Worth

29.95

2.2

0.6

1.26

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

195.83

90.91

0.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

195.83

90.91

0.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

0.02

0

Fonebox Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fonebox Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fonebox Retail Ltd

Summary

Fonebox Retail Ltd was originally incorporated as Fonebox Retail Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated February 5, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company, name of the Company changed to Fonebox Retail Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur dated July 12, 2023.The Company operate its retail business with multiple brands and retail selling of Smart Phones and allied accessories from manufacturers like Vivo, Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Narzo, Redmi, Motorola, LG and Micromax. It is also engaged in multi-brand retail selling of consumer durable electronics goods like Laptop, Washing Machines, Smart TVs, Air Conditioners, Fridges, etc. from brands like TCL, Haier, Lloyd, Daikin, Voltas, Mi, Realme, OnePlus. Initially, the Company started their business operations with brand Fonebox, for their company owned stores as well as franchise stores. It thereafter, acquired mobilephone business of 11 stores operating under Brand Name of My Mobile from My Mobile Retail Solutions LLP in April, 2021; acquired total business of 37 stores under Brand Name of Fonebook from M/s. HK Retail in June, 2021. In 2022, it acquired business store at Gandhinagar from M/s. Safe Zone in February, 2022 and finally, 2 stores from I Magic Mobile Private Limited through Business Purchase Agreement in April, 2022.The Company is proposing
Company FAQs

What is the Fonebox Retail Ltd share price today?

The Fonebox Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fonebox Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fonebox Retail Ltd is ₹122.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fonebox Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fonebox Retail Ltd is 36.68 and 4.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fonebox Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fonebox Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fonebox Retail Ltd is ₹112.25 and ₹217 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fonebox Retail Ltd?

Fonebox Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -41.67%, 6 Month at -38.26%, 3 Month at -35.10% and 1 Month at -5.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fonebox Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fonebox Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.64 %
Institutions - 7.19 %
Public - 21.17 %

