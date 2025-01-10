Fonebox Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.26
0.5
0.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.69
1.7
0.1
-0.24
Net Worth
29.95
2.2
0.6
1.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0.19
10.58
5.84
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.06
0.06
0.01
Total Liabilities
30.16
12.84
6.5
1.27
Fixed Assets
4.34
4.73
4.24
0.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.12
7.18
1.82
-3.32
Inventories
29.7
22.9
10.52
1.58
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.43
3.18
2.27
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
12.33
11.28
4.95
0.94
Sundry Creditors
-10.55
-17.33
-12
-3.4
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.79
-12.85
-3.92
-2.44
Cash
13.68
0.92
0.45
4.15
Total Assets
30.14
12.83
6.51
1.27
