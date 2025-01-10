iifl-logo-icon 1
Fonebox Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

115.4
(-0.52%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.26

0.5

0.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.69

1.7

0.1

-0.24

Net Worth

29.95

2.2

0.6

1.26

Minority Interest

Debt

0.19

10.58

5.84

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.06

0.06

0.01

Total Liabilities

30.16

12.84

6.5

1.27

Fixed Assets

4.34

4.73

4.24

0.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.12

7.18

1.82

-3.32

Inventories

29.7

22.9

10.52

1.58

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.43

3.18

2.27

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

12.33

11.28

4.95

0.94

Sundry Creditors

-10.55

-17.33

-12

-3.4

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-20.79

-12.85

-3.92

-2.44

Cash

13.68

0.92

0.45

4.15

Total Assets

30.14

12.83

6.51

1.27

