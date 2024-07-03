iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fonebox Retail Ltd Company Summary

111.45
(-3.42%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:40:06 PM

Fonebox Retail Ltd Summary

Fonebox Retail Ltd was originally incorporated as Fonebox Retail Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated February 5, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company, name of the Company changed to Fonebox Retail Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur dated July 12, 2023.The Company operate its retail business with multiple brands and retail selling of Smart Phones and allied accessories from manufacturers like Vivo, Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Narzo, Redmi, Motorola, LG and Micromax. It is also engaged in multi-brand retail selling of consumer durable electronics goods like Laptop, Washing Machines, Smart TVs, Air Conditioners, Fridges, etc. from brands like TCL, Haier, Lloyd, Daikin, Voltas, Mi, Realme, OnePlus. Initially, the Company started their business operations with brand Fonebox, for their company owned stores as well as franchise stores. It thereafter, acquired mobilephone business of 11 stores operating under Brand Name of My Mobile from My Mobile Retail Solutions LLP in April, 2021; acquired total business of 37 stores under Brand Name of Fonebook from M/s. HK Retail in June, 2021. In 2022, it acquired business store at Gandhinagar from M/s. Safe Zone in February, 2022 and finally, 2 stores from I Magic Mobile Private Limited through Business Purchase Agreement in April, 2022.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Fresh Issue of 2910000 Equity Shares.

