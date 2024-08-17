iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Share Price

58.1
(0.17%)
Dec 24, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

57.1

Prev. Close

58

Turnover(Lac.)

3.96

Day's High

58.8

Day's Low

57

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.89

P/E

4.21

EPS

13.54

Divi. Yield

0

Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Welspun Global Brands Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Welspun Global Brands Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:07 AM
Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.11%

Non-Promoter- 2.81%

Institutions: 2.81%

Non-Institutions: 36.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

10.48

10.48

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

142.65

129.17

-2.02

Net Worth

153.13

139.65

-1.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012

Gross Sales

2,874.35

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2,874.35

Other Operating Income

88.58

Other Income

10.52

View Annually Results

Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

B K Goenka

Managing Director

R R Mandawewala

Nominee

Arun Todarwal

Director

K H Vishwanathan

Director

Atul Desai

Company Secretary

Devendra Patil

Director

Revathy Ashok

Managing Director

Dipali Goenka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged

Summary

Welspun Global Brands Limited (WGBL) is engaged in the sale and marketing of home textile products. Its home textile products comprise terry towels, bed sheets, bath robes, bath rugs, basic bedding, and decorative bedding, as well as dry towels and sheets. The companys brands include Christy, Sorema, Graccioza, Spaces, Welhome, Nautica, Waverly, and Amy Butler. It serves international retail chains, specialty stores, fashion stores, and merchants. The company has operations in India, the United Kingdom, Welspun Global Brands Ltd was formed after demerge of Welspun India Ltd. into two separate companies. The demerger was announced in September 2008 and WGBL is formally launched in March 2009. WGBL is solely responsible for the sales and marketing division of the Home Textile business of Welspun. With the demerger, WGBL allows focus on its own business vertical thereby enabling better business control, flexibility on business operations and leveraging international focus of the group.WGBL is the most preferred supplier to 14 out of 20 retailers in the World. It has some of the most prestigious brands under its banner and is second to none in product innovation and design. With a strong management and team of talented workforce spread across United Kingdom, United States, Mexico, Europe and India, WGBL is on its way to be the largest and the most valued Home Textile Company in the World.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.