Summary

Welspun Global Brands Limited (WGBL) is engaged in the sale and marketing of home textile products. Its home textile products comprise terry towels, bed sheets, bath robes, bath rugs, basic bedding, and decorative bedding, as well as dry towels and sheets. The companys brands include Christy, Sorema, Graccioza, Spaces, Welhome, Nautica, Waverly, and Amy Butler. It serves international retail chains, specialty stores, fashion stores, and merchants. The company has operations in India, the United Kingdom, Welspun Global Brands Ltd was formed after demerge of Welspun India Ltd. into two separate companies. The demerger was announced in September 2008 and WGBL is formally launched in March 2009. WGBL is solely responsible for the sales and marketing division of the Home Textile business of Welspun. With the demerger, WGBL allows focus on its own business vertical thereby enabling better business control, flexibility on business operations and leveraging international focus of the group.WGBL is the most preferred supplier to 14 out of 20 retailers in the World. It has some of the most prestigious brands under its banner and is second to none in product innovation and design. With a strong management and team of talented workforce spread across United Kingdom, United States, Mexico, Europe and India, WGBL is on its way to be the largest and the most valued Home Textile Company in the World.

Read More