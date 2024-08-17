Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹57.1
Prev. Close₹58
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.96
Day's High₹58.8
Day's Low₹57
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.89
P/E4.21
EPS13.54
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10.48
10.48
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
142.65
129.17
-2.02
Net Worth
153.13
139.65
-1.52
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
2,874.35
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,874.35
Other Operating Income
88.58
Other Income
10.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
B K Goenka
Managing Director
R R Mandawewala
Nominee
Arun Todarwal
Director
K H Vishwanathan
Director
Atul Desai
Company Secretary
Devendra Patil
Director
Revathy Ashok
Managing Director
Dipali Goenka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged
Summary
Welspun Global Brands Limited (WGBL) is engaged in the sale and marketing of home textile products. Its home textile products comprise terry towels, bed sheets, bath robes, bath rugs, basic bedding, and decorative bedding, as well as dry towels and sheets. The companys brands include Christy, Sorema, Graccioza, Spaces, Welhome, Nautica, Waverly, and Amy Butler. It serves international retail chains, specialty stores, fashion stores, and merchants. The company has operations in India, the United Kingdom, Welspun Global Brands Ltd was formed after demerge of Welspun India Ltd. into two separate companies. The demerger was announced in September 2008 and WGBL is formally launched in March 2009. WGBL is solely responsible for the sales and marketing division of the Home Textile business of Welspun. With the demerger, WGBL allows focus on its own business vertical thereby enabling better business control, flexibility on business operations and leveraging international focus of the group.WGBL is the most preferred supplier to 14 out of 20 retailers in the World. It has some of the most prestigious brands under its banner and is second to none in product innovation and design. With a strong management and team of talented workforce spread across United Kingdom, United States, Mexico, Europe and India, WGBL is on its way to be the largest and the most valued Home Textile Company in the World.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.