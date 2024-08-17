iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

58.1
(0.17%)
Dec 24, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011Sept-2011

Gross Sales

867.22

860.15

777.91

744.16

726.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

867.22

860.15

777.91

744.16

726.84

Other Operating Income

50.67

49.8

48.72

38.83

0.53

Other Income

0.48

0.57

4.89

-45.32

27.87

Total Income

918.37

910.52

831.52

737.66

755.24

Total Expenditure

873.73

869.45

914.91

663.33

730.3

PBIDT

44.64

41.07

-83.39

74.33

24.94

Interest

17.65

16.09

15.08

14.23

13.94

PBDT

26.99

24.98

-98.47

60.1

11

Depreciation

2.85

2.95

3.53

5.3

4.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.57

10.13

3

-4.99

4.78

Deferred Tax

2.01

0.2

-1.44

-0.88

-0.18

Reported Profit After Tax

14.56

11.7

-103.56

60.68

1.48

Minority Interest After NP

0.48

0

0

-9.45

-1.27

Net Profit after Minority Interest

14.08

10.54

-96.93

41

2.75

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-39.09

80.54

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

14.08

10.54

-57.84

-39.54

2.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

13.44

10.06

-92.53

39.12

2.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.48

10.48

10.48

10.48

10.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

40,73,807

40,73,807

40,73,807

0

40,73,807

Public Shareholding (%)

39

39

39

0

39

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

64,01,699

64,01,689

64,01,699

0

64,01,699

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

61

61

61

0

61

PBIDTM(%)

5.14

4.77

-10.71

9.98

3.43

PBDTM(%)

3.11

2.9

-12.65

8.07

1.51

PATM(%)

1.67

1.36

-13.31

8.15

0.2

Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged

