Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
Gross Sales
867.22
860.15
777.91
744.16
726.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
867.22
860.15
777.91
744.16
726.84
Other Operating Income
50.67
49.8
48.72
38.83
0.53
Other Income
0.48
0.57
4.89
-45.32
27.87
Total Income
918.37
910.52
831.52
737.66
755.24
Total Expenditure
873.73
869.45
914.91
663.33
730.3
PBIDT
44.64
41.07
-83.39
74.33
24.94
Interest
17.65
16.09
15.08
14.23
13.94
PBDT
26.99
24.98
-98.47
60.1
11
Depreciation
2.85
2.95
3.53
5.3
4.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.57
10.13
3
-4.99
4.78
Deferred Tax
2.01
0.2
-1.44
-0.88
-0.18
Reported Profit After Tax
14.56
11.7
-103.56
60.68
1.48
Minority Interest After NP
0.48
0
0
-9.45
-1.27
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14.08
10.54
-96.93
41
2.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-39.09
80.54
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14.08
10.54
-57.84
-39.54
2.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.44
10.06
-92.53
39.12
2.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.48
10.48
10.48
10.48
10.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
40,73,807
40,73,807
40,73,807
0
40,73,807
Public Shareholding (%)
39
39
39
0
39
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
64,01,699
64,01,689
64,01,699
0
64,01,699
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
61
61
61
0
61
PBIDTM(%)
5.14
4.77
-10.71
9.98
3.43
PBDTM(%)
3.11
2.9
-12.65
8.07
1.51
PATM(%)
1.67
1.36
-13.31
8.15
0.2
