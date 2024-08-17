Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
2,874.35
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,874.35
Other Operating Income
88.58
Other Income
10.52
Total Income
2,973.44
Total Expenditure
2,938.91
PBIDT
34.52
Interest
54.16
PBDT
-19.63
Depreciation
18.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
6.4
Deferred Tax
-2.25
Reported Profit After Tax
-41.79
Minority Interest After NP
-10.72
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-52.52
Extra-ordinary Items
40.27
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-92.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-107.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
10.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
40,73,797
Public Shareholding (%)
39
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
64,01,699
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
61
PBIDTM(%)
1.2
PBDTM(%)
-0.68
PATM(%)
-1.45
