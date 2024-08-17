iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Annually Results

58.1
(0.17%)
Dec 24, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012

Gross Sales

2,874.35

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2,874.35

Other Operating Income

88.58

Other Income

10.52

Total Income

2,973.44

Total Expenditure

2,938.91

PBIDT

34.52

Interest

54.16

PBDT

-19.63

Depreciation

18.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

6.4

Deferred Tax

-2.25

Reported Profit After Tax

-41.79

Minority Interest After NP

-10.72

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-52.52

Extra-ordinary Items

40.27

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-92.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-107.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

10.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

40,73,797

Public Shareholding (%)

39

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

64,01,699

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

61

PBIDTM(%)

1.2

PBDTM(%)

-0.68

PATM(%)

-1.45

Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.