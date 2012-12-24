iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

58.1
(0.17%)
Dec 24, 2012|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

10.48

10.48

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

142.65

129.17

-2.02

Net Worth

153.13

139.65

-1.52

Minority Interest

Debt

163.59

111.39

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.12

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

316.84

251.07

-1.52

Fixed Assets

1.11

0.24

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

183.52

181.86

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.99

0.4

0.01

Networking Capital

121.98

67.11

-3.08

Inventories

34.22

20.01

17.7

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

75.99

93.4

53.87

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

88.11

92.94

18.59

Sundry Creditors

-62.32

-127.53

-89.51

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-14.02

-11.71

-3.73

Cash

9.24

1.46

1.55

Total Assets

316.84

251.07

-1.52

