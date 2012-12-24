Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
10.48
10.48
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
142.65
129.17
-2.02
Net Worth
153.13
139.65
-1.52
Minority Interest
Debt
163.59
111.39
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
316.84
251.07
-1.52
Fixed Assets
1.11
0.24
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
183.52
181.86
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.99
0.4
0.01
Networking Capital
121.98
67.11
-3.08
Inventories
34.22
20.01
17.7
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
75.99
93.4
53.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
88.11
92.94
18.59
Sundry Creditors
-62.32
-127.53
-89.51
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.02
-11.71
-3.73
Cash
9.24
1.46
1.55
Total Assets
316.84
251.07
-1.52
