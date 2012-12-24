Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
WELSPUN GLOBAL BRANDS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) should be read in conjunction
with the Audited Consolidated Financial Statement of Welspun Global Brands
Ltd. (Welspun or the Company), and the notes there to for the year
ended March 31, 2011. This MD&A covers Welspuns financial position and
operations for the year ended March 31, 2011. Amounts are stated in Indian
Rupees unless otherwise indicated. The numbers used in the analysis are on
a consolidated basis, the corresponding number for the previous year have
been regrouped and reclassified wherever necessary.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This report contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by
their use of words like plans, expects, will,anticipates,
believes, intends, projects, estimates or other words of similar
meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the
future, including but not limited to statements about the Companys
strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures,
and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future
events. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or
revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent
developments, information or events
BUSINESS ORGANIZATION / BACKGROUND:
Welspun Global Brands Limited (WGBL), created through the demerger from WIL
in 2009, has now completed its second year of operation. As the sales and
marketing arm of Welspun India Limited (WIL), WGBL continue to retain its
position as a strategic vendor to more than 12 of the top 30 retailers in
the world. WGBLs sales and distribution network is spread across 32
countries. In addition to being vendors to international retail chains,
WGBL also have its own retail operations in UK, Portugal and India through
its subsidiaries.
In addition to its existing operations in USA, UK and Portugal, WGBL
acquired Koni Corporation in 2010. Koni Corporation is a company focused on
providing end-to-end solutions for the hospitality business. WGBL also
purchased a manufacturing facility for bedding at Rosarito in Mexico from
KOJO Worldwide Inc. With this acquisition WGBL, is expecting to rapidly
expand its presence in the hospitality segment at a faster pace across US.
As a vendor to top retailers, a major portion of WGBLs revenues continues
to come from private label business. This is a high volume-low margin
business. Despite the challenges posed by the cotton scenario in 2010, WGBL
have been able to pass on a portion of the price increases to its customers
through aggressive sales push and innovation. WGBL is also aggressively
focusing on innovation in its existing product categories. In addition to
the private label business, WGBL also have its branded business which
includes owned and licensed brands. WGBLs owned brands include both
product and retail brands across USA, Europe and India. This business
accounts for nearly 25% of WGBLs revenues.
GLOBAL OVERVIEW:
Global Economic Environment:
2010 witnessed a slow recovery from the financial crisis of 2009. The
initial quarters saw recovery and consumer spend growing marginally. This
picked up towards the latter half of the year. The risks of double-dip
recession are now fading and economic recovery seems well under control.
Private demand is now taking control of economic growth. Despite reports of
a continued challenged economic scenario in 2011, advanced economies are
expected to grow by 2.4% while the emerging economies will grow at around
6.5% this year.
While this growth is marginally lower than the growth witnessed in 2010, it
is a positive sign for international business. Commodity prices also
continue to grow reflecting stronger demand and supply shock. This trend is
expected to continue though the impact on growth will be limited. This may
fuel inflation in developing economies but will not impact overall growth.
The positive impact of this has been the improvement in the industrial
production which is now also broadening and covering the services sector.
As employment recovers and job-losses reduce, economic growth will further
improve.
Economic Environment in USA:
The US economic growth was relatively slow in the initial part of 2010.
However, the second half of 2010 saw higher growth with rising private
consumption. 4Q2010 saw the highest growth in consumer spending in the last
5 years. The employment situation, however, remains stressed with only 1.5
million jobs added over 2010 as against 8.5 million job losses during the
crisis.
The US economy is expected to continue to grow in 2011 and 2012. It is
expected that it will grow at 2.75% and 3% respectively in 2011 and 2012
due to improved private spending off-setting the reduced support from
fiscal policy.
Economic Environment in UK:
The economy in UK continues to see slow growth in demand. Post the crisis,
the recovery has been measured with consumer spending remaining slow. With
looming economic uncertainty in part of Europe, the UK economy is projected
to increase only by 1.75% in 2011 and 2.3% in 2012. This slow pace of
growth is primarily being driven by fiscal consolidation in the country.
High levels of taxes on individual incomes will reduce disposable income
leading to continued slow pace of growth in private consumption.
Economic Environment in Europe:
Recover in Europe has been relatively modest due to continued financial
challenges in some of the smaller economies of the euro area. While
unemployment remains high and there has been quick and sustained policy
response in the area to control the situation and boost recovery. Growth in
the area is expected to remain uneven with advanced Europe growing at 1.75%
in 2011 and 2% in 2012 and emerging Europe growing at 3.25% in 2011 and 4%
in 2012.
The 2011 GDP growth in the key markets of Portugal, Spain and Germany is
expected to be -1.5%, 0.8% and 2.5% respectively. Portugal remains a cause
of concern. However, these challenges have been built into WGBLs business
plan and it is poised to achieve its targeted revenues in 2011-12.
Economic Environment in India:
Asia is expected to continue to grow rapidly. In the meantime, India
continued to grow at over 8% in 2010. In 2011 and 2012, Indias GDP growth
is expected to be 8.25% and 7.75% respectively. With Asia and India
continuing to grow rapidly, output is nearly close to potential levels.
Accommodative policies and rising global oil and commodity prices are
increasing inflation. Inflation is expected to remain high in India
averaging nearly 7.5% in 2011. Infrastructure development will remain the
key to foster this growth.
Export growth is expected to moderate as compared to last years very rapid
pace but is expected to remain robust. The demand from advanced economies
is likely to remain relatively weak. However, domestic demand and demand
from emerging economies is likely to ensure high market share from exports.
As personal disposable income increases, an increase in discretionary
spending especially on home is seen.
Global Textile Market Update:
The global textile and apparel industry is expected to grow to $1 trillion
by 2020 from the current levels of $510 billion. The growth in trade will
continue to be driven by increased outsourcing or shift in manufacturing
from developed countries to lower cost countries. Asian economies are
likely to benefit significantly from this shift given availability of raw
material as well as relatively cheap labor.
The demand for textile industries is primarily dependent on the consumer
spending. Given that home textiles is a discretionary spend item, economic
downturns typically have an adverse impact on demand. The home textile
industry also went through a scenario of reduced demand over the 2009 and
the first half of 2010. As consumer confidence in the recovery improved, an
improvement in demand for home textiles was seen in the latter half of the
year. Consumers and hence retailers in advanced economies continue to
remain highly sensitive to price.
Textile exports from India have also growth and were estimated to be $23.5
billion in 2009-10, a share of 4.5%. This share is expected to go up to $80
billion or 8% by 2020. Despite stiff competition from China and other Asian
economies, India can expect continued growth as global players look for
alternatives to China.
In the first quarter of 2011, there was a reduction in import of towels
into the US in volume terms primarily due to the rise in unit prices. There
has also been a significant surge in imports from Bangladesh into the US
signaling a continued pricing pressure. There has also been a similar drop
in import of cotton sheets into the US given the huge increase in cotton
prices in the last 12-15 months.
The key trend that emerged in 2010-11 across all advanced economies is the
shift to lower cost products. Brands have also lost their sheen and
consumers prefer private label products. Additionally, as unit prices have
been going up due to a huge jump in cotton prices, there has been a
significant drop in volumes and a shift towards blended products.
Retail Industry Update:
WGBLs business is significantly impacted by howglobal retailers respond to
change in consumer trends and economic conditions. The home textile retail
follows the overall retail trends and hence retail growth is a good
indicator for us to plan and forecast business for the future. WGBL keeps
track of its key markets of USA, UK, Eurozone and India on regular basis.
USA Retail Industry Update:
Post a negative trend in FY09-10, the Redbook Index, which measures trends
in retail sales, has shown a positive growth over the last 12 months. The
average growth in retail sales in FY 10-11 over FY 09-10 was nearly 2.75%
in the US. The home textiles market has seen a similar trend and not
registered significant growth. Given that home is a discretionary purchase,
WGBL view this as a positive trend going forward.
In response to the reduction in volumes due to higher average unit prices,
WGBL is looking at innovative solutions across all categories to work
around this trend.
UK Retail Industry Update:
The UK retail industry has been going through a lot of volatility over the
last year (see figure 4). While there were positive signs till November
2010, the last 5-6 months have been very volatile. Due to uncertainties of
stability of the economy, weather conditions, etc. the retail demand has
fluctuated wildly. With rising taxes in the country, the disposable incomes
have also reduced putting further pressure on demand.
Euro zone Retail Industry Update:
The Euro zone has seen a relatively positive retail growth expect for March
2011 as you can see from the table below. Despite the economic recovery not
being uniform across the various countries of the EU, the retail industry
has seen some growth. Demand in some of the constituent countries will be
depressed and others will be robust. WGBL is looking at addressing this
market accordingly
Year on Year Month on Month
Apr 10 -1.6% -0.9%
May 10 0.5% 0.4%
Jun 10 1-5% 0.4%
Jul 10 1-4% 0.1%
Aug 10 1.6% -0.1%
Sep 10 1-7% -0.1%
Oct 10 1-2% 0%
Nov 10 0.1% -0.8%
Dec 10 -0.9% -0.6%
Jan 11 07% 0.4%
Feb 11 1.3% 0.3%
Mar 11 -1.7% -1.0%
Apr 11 1.1% 0.9%
With manufacturing, especially in home textiles in EU countries picking up,
overall demand is expected to improve. Going forward countries like Turkey
and Portugal are now relatively cost competitive in the environment of
rising cotton prices. This may also boost employment and demand.
Indian Retail Industry Update:
Indian retail industry, especially modern retail, continues to grow
aggressively. Modern retail is expected to grow at nearly 30-35% p.a. over
the next 5 years from current levels. The overall retail market is nearly
$400 billion with modern retail accounting for only 5% of the same. While
organized retail in the home category is a relatively new in India, WGBL
has many established retailers entering the fray through the big-box model.
Home linen, the segment that WGBL is present in, ranks number 6 in consumer
discretionary spending. The share of consumer spending on this category to
account for 8% of the wallet share by 2013.
In case the FDI policy on retail is changed, opening up of the FDI in
multi-brand retail will further add to the competition in this sector. WGBL
is working on its retail business with this eventuality in mind and gearing
itself to face international competition in the coming years.
India Advantage:
As a manufacturing destination, India remains fairly competitive. As you
can see from the chart below, WGBLs biggest challenges are rising labor
costs and lack of proximity to its key markets. There has been an upward
correction in labor costs in most other low cost countries like China and
Brazil. However, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Vietnam continue to enjoy
extremely cheap labor. The economic and political stability of each of
these destinations will definitely determine business volumes and market
share.
India continues to enjoy pride of place in exports into USA in towels and
bed linen. In the EU, WGBL face stiff competition from China and Pakistan
primarily due to its inability to cater to low thread count sheets market
and small volume orders.
WGBL has also distinguished itself in the key markets through its ability
to read trends and respond effectively and quickly to the cotton crisis.
WGBL has offered various comprehensive solutions to its customers to tide
over this situation which has helped grow its revenues.
WGBLs key competitors are manufacturers from India, China and Pakistan and
large sourcing houses. WGBL is structured towards addressing both these
types of competitors through a solutions based approach to home textiles
products rather than offering only a low-cost option to the customer. The
current industry structure is also seeing increased longer term
partnerships with customers across the board as well as the need for
retailers to reduce their vendor base to control costs.
This is acting as a positive trend for Welspuns textile business as a
whole as this will provide us with longer terms contracts and revenue
visibility. In addition to this, many retailers are looking at the
financial health of their vendors before finalizing the business which is
also favorable for WGBL.
WGBLS KEY STRENGTHS:
In an environment of high cost and stiff global competition, WGBL offers
the following advantages to its customers:
1. Manufacturing-outsourcing mix:
WGBL purchases all the products manufactured by WIL and its subsidiaries.
WGBL has a world-class manufacturing facility in India strategically
located near the Kandla port. It also has a facility in Mexico for top of
bed products to leverage the advantages of NAFTA. In addition to its own
manufacturing, WGBL also has a strong sourcing team that is capable of
outsourcing requirements to meet quality and price targets of customers.
2. Strong market presence:
WGBL has local offices across USA, UK and Europe to ensure quick service to
its customers. In addition to a sales office, it also has distribution
centers in these countries which provide vendor managed inventory.
3. Strong SCM support:
WGBL has a strong SCM support which it extends to all its customers. This
provides valuable analysis to customers on sales trends and helps WGBL
adjust order bookings and manufacturing to suit demand trends.
4. Design support:
WGBL has a multi-locational design team that develops world class designs
for its customers. It is able to quickly develop new designs for customers
based on emerging trends in the market and also execute them with ease.
5. Customer Insights and Product Development:
WGBL has a highly motivated marketing and merchandising team that is
continuously researching the market to find out what consumers need and
offering solutions to the customers accordingly. WGBL is able to offer new
product solutions at various price points by focusing on Innovation to
address customer needs.
WGBL therefore is a one-stop shop solutions provider to all its customers.
With the flex-PLM software being currently implemented, which will be on
par with the best practices in the retail industry and the first to adopt
this in the textile manufacturing industry.
WGBLS ACHIEVEMENTS AND AWARDS:
WGBL has been recognized for its performance over the last year. Some of
the awards presented to WGBL include:
* Sheridan Ultra-Light Towel chosen as Winning Product in Favorite Home &
Outdoor category- Australian Womens Weekly, 2011.
* Sustainability award for Process Innovation- Indian Carbon Outlook, 2011.
* Outstanding CSR in Textile sector- India Shining Star CSR awards, 2011.
* Value award-Tesco, 2010
* 5 Star award-Macys, 2010
* Best co-planning award for Supply Chain-Wal Mart, 2010
* Texprocil awards 2009-10
- Highest global exports
- Special Gold
- Top Terry towel exports-Gold
- Merchant exports- Gold
* Vendor excellence award-Target, 2009-10
These awards are a testimonial of our superior performance in delivering
value added services to our customers.
FACTORS AFFECTING OUR OPERATIONS:
In addition to the general economic environment and retail industry, WGBLs
business is impacted by the following factors:
1. Performance of the textile industry:
Capacity and manufacturing cost trends of the global textile industry
impacts WGBLs competitiveness as well as ability to sell in the
international markets. Raw material prices as well as other input costs
also impact the way we do business.
2. Demand for the products:
Home textiles being a discretionary purchase, is often impacted by economic
conditions and consumer confidence. The consumer may trade down on quality
and price of the product thereby putting pressure on our margins.
3. Exchange rate fluctuations:
Though most of our expenses are incurred in Indian rupees, we face exchange
rate risk as our revenues are primarily in US dollars.
4. Changes in policies of government:
Changes in policies of governments both in India and WGBLs key markets may
have an impact on its business through changes in competitiveness of its
products.
FY 2011-12: STRATEGIES TO IMPROVE OUR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE:
In addition to WGBLs target to increase its presence across all product
categories currently present in, .i.e., towels, sheets, rugs, top of bed
and bath robes, WGBL is looking at the following to improve its
competitiveness:
1. Consolidation of International Operations:
WGBL aims to consolidate our North American operations and European
operations under its US and UK based subsidiaries respectively to leverage
on its relationship and market position in those markets.
2. Innovation Culture:
WGBL is looking at inculcating a culture of innovation within its
organization. This culture will not be limited to product innovations alone
but will also touch various aspects of the key business processes to
improve customer experience.
3. Managing Costs:
The economic crisis brought about a focus on cost reduction. Though the
economic situation is improved, Welspun will remain committed to managing
costs to ensure that the benefits of the cost reduction measures adopted
are sustainable over the long-term.
4. Focus on Hospitality Business:
In FY11-12, WGBL will focus on consolidating its position in hospitality
business in the US. The acquisition of Kojo is also expected to aid us in
this process.
HUMAN RESOURCES POLICY:
Our HR policies cover our objectives, eligibility and coverage, policy and
procedures. We review, revise and update our Human Resource policies from
time to time to make them relevant, effective and useful to its employees.
OUTLOOK:
WGBL is already a strategic vendor to major retailers in the USA. It has
been able to sustain its growth even in the current economic scenario where
the retail sales in its key market of US dropped since Sept08. As a result
of reduced consumer spending, the retailers also corrected the inventory in
the entire supply chain leading to low orders.
In 2008-09, WGBL signed a License for a leading brand for North America for
Fashion Bedding, Fashion Bath, Blankets/Throws and Area Rugs in addition to
the earlier license of Bath, Solid Sheets and rugs. The new license has
helped Welspun in becoming a key player in the Fashion Bedding segment
through the manufacturing facility at Mexico.
WGBL today differentiates itself from the other manufacturers by focusing
on Consumer Research driven innovations, use of new technologies, a global
manufacturing & sales footprint and ability to offer a comprehensive end to
end solution to the customers. A recent example of a consumer research
driven innovation has been the Quick Dry Towel and the Perfect Sheet.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
At Welspun, the internal control system encompasses the policies,
processes, tasks, behaviors and other aspects of Welspun that taken
together, facilitate effective and efficient operation, quality of internal
and external reporting, compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
Welspuns objectives, its internal organization and the environment in
which it operates are continually evolving and, as a result, the risks it
faces are continually changing. In order to make its internal control
effective and sound, Welspun thoroughly and regularly evaluates the nature
and extent of the risks to which the Company is exposed. The operation and
monitoring of the system of internal control has been taken by individuals
who collectively possess the necessary skills, technical knowledge,
objectivity and understanding of the Company and the industries and markets
in which it operates. Welspun also outsources management auditors to
periodically check the adequacy of its systems and processes so as to make
it more responsive in this volatile environment. The qualified, experienced
and independent Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews
the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls systems and suggests
improvements for strengthening them. Welspun has a strong Management
Information System which is an integral part of the control mechanism.
Welspun has successfully implemented an enterprise wide solution (ERP) in
its textile plants.
The system is improved and modified continuously to meet the changes in
business conditions, statutory and accounting requirements.
DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
The discussion of the Financial Performance and Analysis below relates to
the consolidated audited financial statements of Welspun Global Brands Ltd.
(WGBL). The discussion should be read in conjunction with the consolidated
financial statements and the related Notes to the Accounts for the year
ended March 31st, 2011.
WGBL was created pursuant to a demerger from WIL as on April 1, 2009 and
operates as the international sales and marketing company.
The Company has shown robust performance during the year. The significant
developments which have major impact on financial numbers were:
KEY FINANCIAL DATA - Consolidated: (Rs. million)
Particulars FY 10-11 % FY09-10 % Change Change %
Sales 25167.52 100.00% 21537.88 100.00% 3629.64 16.85%
Other Income 59.85 0.24% 187.17 0.87% (127.32) -68.02%
Cost of
Goods Sold 20797.57 82.64% 17548.82 81.48% 3248.75 18.51%
Employee Cost 1425.95 5.67% 1189.65 5.52% 236.30 19.86%
Selling
Administration
and Other 2691.00 10.69% 2445.18 11.35% 245.82 10.05%
Expenses
Reported
EBIDTA 312.85 1.24% 541.39 2.51% (228.55) -42.21%
Depreciation 164.73 0.65% 154.85 0.72% 9.88 6.38%
PBIT 148.12 0.59% 386.54 1.79% (238.42) -61.68%
Financial
Expenses
(net) 381.71 1.52% 363.17 1.69% 18.54 5.11%
Profit Before
Tax (233.59) -0.93% 23.37 0.11% (256.97)
Taxes (41.01) -0.16% 162.44 0.75% (203.45) -125.25%
Net Profit
(Loss) (192.58) -0.77% (139.06) -0.65% (53.52)
Share of
Associates
Net Loss - 0.00% (21.38) -0.10% 21.38
Minoritys
Share of Loss
in Certain (50.17) -0.20% (45.86) -0.21% (4.31) 9.40%
Subsidiary
Companies
Profit (Loss)
After Tax (142.41) -0.57% (114.58) -0.53% (27.83)
EPS (Basic
and Diluted) (13.59) -0.05% (11.63) (1.96)
Products (Sales Volume) Unit FY 11 FY 10 Change %
Terry Towels MT 33,756 31,974 5.57%
Bed Lenin Products 000 Mtrs 35,665 36,007 -0.95%
Rugs MT 4,878 2,650 84.08%
1. REVENUE:
a. Net Sales:
The Company has shown strong performance during the year in a difficult
market scenario. The Company achieved Net Sales of Rs 25,167.52 mn at
consolidated level during the FY11 as compared to Rs. 21,537.88 mn in FY10
showing a growth of 16.85% YoY.
* Sales growth of 16.85%, is backed by
- Higher Sales volume of Rugs by 84.08%
- Higher Sales volume of Bed Linen Products by 5.57%.
b. Other income:
Income from other sources stands at Rs. 59.85 mn in FY 11. This was
primarily on account of exchange gain during FY11.
2. EXPENDITURE:
a. Cost of Goods sold:
The Cost of goods sold grew by 18.51% from Rs. 17,548.82 mn in FY 10 to
Rs.20,797.57 mn in FY 11. This was mainly on account of steep rise in
cotton prices, the primary raw material for our products.
Against the revenue growth of 16.85% the cost of material has increased by
18.51% indicating the fact that only part of increase in costs have been
passed to customers and improved product mix has been a contributor as
well.
b. Employee Cost:
The employee cost was 5.67% of sales amounting to Rs 1,425.95 mn, in FY 11
showing an increase by 19.86% over FY 10. This was higher due to high
manpower cost in subsidiaries on account of marketing employees and sales
people in retail business.
c. Selling, Administration and Other Expenses:
The selling administration and other expenses were 10.69% of sales
amounting to Rs. 2,691 mn in FY 11. This includes Commission of Rs. 377.83
mn, Freight and Forwarding expenses of Rs. 404.88, Rent of Rs. 337.70 mn,
Royalty of Rs. 215.07 mn, Job work expenses Rs. 335.16 mn and Advertising
and Sales promotion of Rs. 86.72 mn. This was higher by 10.05% as compared
to FY 10.
d. Finance Expenses (Net):
The interest cost in FY11 was 1.52% of Sales amounting to Rs 381.71 mn.
which largely includes interest on working capital loan of Rs 175.23 mn.
This was higher by 5.11% as compared to FY 10.
e. Depreciation:
Depreciation was higher by 6.38% at Rs. 164.73 mn in FY 11 as against
Rs.154.85 mn in FY10 primarily on account of of high fixed assets base in
subsidiaries.
f. Taxes:
In the current year, total tax provisions were Rs. (41.01) mn in FY 11 due
to loss incurred in the Company.
3. MARGINS:
a. EBIDTA:
The EBIDTA margin was 1.24% of sales amounting to Rs 312.85 mn in FY 11. It
is to be noted that the company is in business of sales and marketing and
purchases goods for forward sale. Therefore COGS share is large and EBITDA
margins are in these range.
b. Profit Before Tax:
The Profit Before Tax (PBT) was Rs. (233.59) mn in FY11.
c. Profit (Loss) After Tax:
The Net Profit (Loss) after tax was Rs (142.41) mn after adjustment of
Minoritys share of loss in certain subsidiaries of Rs.(50.17) mn in FY 11.
TABLE: BALANCE SHEET (Rs. million)
Particulars Consolidated Consolidated
As at As at Change
March 31, 2011 March 31, 2010
SOURCES OF FUNDS
SHAREHOLDERS FUNDS
Share Capital 104.75 104.75 -
Reserves and Surplus 915.91 911.93 3.98
Total 1,020.66 1,016.68 3.98
Minority Interest 350.31 396.85 (46.54)
LOAN FUNDS
Secured Loans 1,524.15 802.78 721.36
Unsecured Loans 2,247.07 2,006.25 290.82
Total 3,771.22 2,809.03 962.19
TOTAL 5,142.19 4,222.56 919.63
APPLICATION OF FUNDS
FIXED ASSETS
Gross Block 2,385.31 2,232.82 152.49
Less: Depreciation 945.36 839.41 105.95
Net Block 1,439.95 1,393.41 46.55
Capital Work-in-progress 22.41 1.22 21.19
Total 1,462.36 1,394.63 67.73
INVESTMENTS 2.23 - 2.23
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS (NET) 147.79 85.70 62.09
CURRENT ASSETS, LOANS
AND ADVANCES
Inventories 2,776.62 2,510.25 266.37
Sundry Debtors 1,996.09 1,966.40 29.69
Cash and Bank Balances 237.56 245.84 (8.28)
Loans, Advances and
Other Current Assets 1,944.93 1,921.75 23.18
Total 6,955.20 6,644.24 310.96
Less: Current Liabilities
and Provisions
Liabilities 3,644.88 3,989.91 (345.03)
Provisions 26.34 15.52 10.81
Total 3,671.22 4,005.43 (334.21)
NET CURRENT ASSETS 3,283.98 2,638.81 645.17
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
(debit balance) 245.83 103.42 142.41
TOTAL 5,142.19 4,222.56 919.63
4. Networth:
The Consolidated Networth of the Company stands at Rs. 774.83 mn
(Shareholders Fund (-) P&L account Debit Balance) as at March 31, 2011.
The details of various heads of consolidated Net worth as at March 312011
are as under:
a. Share Capital:
The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital stands at Rs. 104.75 mn
comprising of:
* 10,475,496 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid up.
b. Reserves and Surplus:
i) Securities Premium account:
The Securities Premium account stands at Rs.223.33 mn.
ii) Capital Reserve:
The Capital Reserve account stands at Rs 471.66 mn largely includes
Rs.438.56 mn on account of transfer of assets and liabilities of marketing
division of WIL. Pursuant to demerger scheme and Rs 33.10 mn on acquisition
of Welspun Retail Limited as a Subsidiary.
iii) Hedging Reserve:
The Hedging reserve stands at Rs. 374.43 mn as on 31st March 2011 as
compared to Rs. 413.76 mn in FY 10.
c. Profit and Loss account:
The consolidated Profit and Loss Account as on 31st March, 2011 has balance
of Rs. (245.83) mn as compared to Rs. (103.42) mn in 31st March 2010.
The Net Sales to Networth ratio was 32.48. The Consolidated Book Value of
equity shares stands at Rs 73.97 per equity share as at 31st March 2011.
5. Loan Funds:
The consolidated Gross Debt as on March 31,2011 stands at Rs. 3,771.22 mn
as compared to Rs 2,809.03 mn in FY 10. Major movements during FY 11 are as
follows:
* Secured Term loan from bank decreased by Rs. 28.91 mn due to repayment of
loans during the year.
* Working Capital Loans from banks has increased by Rs. 750.28 mn.
* Unsecured loan from banks decreased by Rs.101.28 mn due to repayment of
loans during the year. Loans from others stand at Rs. 34.61 mn in FY 11.
* New Unsecured Working Capital loan taken from bank of Rs. 491.23 mn for
catering the working capital needs of the Company.
* Inter corporate loan received from Welspun India Ltd. decreased by
Rs.150.77 mn due to full repayment during the year.
The consolidated Net Debts as on March 31, 2011 stands at Rs. 3,533.66 mn
as at 31st March 2011 after reducing the cash of Rs. 237.56 mn as at 31st
March 2011.
6. Fixed Assets:
Consolidated Gross Block of Assets shows an increase of Rs. 152.49 mn, at
Rs. 2,385.31 mn as at March 31,2011 as compared to FY 10. The net block
stands at Rs. 1,439.95 mn after taking effect of accumulated depreciation
for the year of Rs. 945.36 mn in FY 11.
7. Inventory:
Consolidated Inventory as on March 31, 2011 stands at Rs. 2,776.62 mn as
compared to Rs. 2,510.25 mn in FY 10. The companys inventory comprises
inventory from traded goods .The inventory turnover days stands at 40 days
in FY 11 as compared to 43 days in FY 10, reflecting the better inventory
management during the year.
8. Debtors:
Consolidated Sundry debtors as on March 31,2011 stand at Rs. 1,996.09 mn as
compared to Rs 1966.40 mn in FY 10. The debtors turnover days have
improved from 33 days in FY 10 to 29 days in FY11.
9. Cash and Bank Balances:
Consolidated Cash and Bank balances as at 31st March 2011 stands at
Rs.237.56 mn as compared to Rs.245.84 mn in FY 10.
10. Loans and Advances:
The consolidated loans and advances as at 31st March 2011 stands at
Rs.1,944.93 mn as compared to Rs 1,921.75 mn in FY 10.
11. Current Liabilities:
The Consolidated current liabilities as at 31st March 2011 decreased to
Rs.3,671.22 mn from Rs 4,005.43 in FY 10, mainly on account of the decrease
in balance outstanding with sundry creditors of Rs 3,146.00 mn in FY 11
from Rs. 3,778.59 mn in FY 10. Current liabilities are at 53 days (68 days
in FY 10) of Net Sales in FY 11.
KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS:
Particulars Units Consolidated Consolidated
As at 31-Mar-2011 As at 31-Mar-2010
Net Sales Rs. mn 25,168 21,538
EBITDA Rs. mn 313 541
EBIT Rs. mn 148 387
Net Profit (Loss)
after Tax Rs. mn (142) (115)
Net Worth Rs. mn 775 913
Total Loans Rs. mn 3,771 2,809
Net Debt/Equity Ratio Times 5 3
Current Ratio Times 1.89 1.66
Return on Capital
Employed % 3.47% 9.98%
Inventory Days Days 40 43
Debtors Days Days 29 33
Creditors Days Days 53 68
Net Operating Cycle Days 16 8
(Inventory Days +
Debtors Days -
Creditors Days)
Cautionary Statement:
Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing Welspuns
objectives, projections and estimates are forward looking statements and
progressive, within the meaning of applicable security laws and
regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied,
depending upon economic condition, Government policies and other incidental
factors.
Corporate Social Responsibility:
Welspun is committed to conduct business in a socially responsible and
ethical manner. Our company is in sync with mutually accountable and
responsible synergies which help us to serve with passion to our Customers,
Shareholders, Employees & Society at large. To meet our commitment we seek
to respect the rule of law, adopt appropriate international standards and
strictly follow our 3 Guiding Principles i.e. The 3 Es - EDUCATION,
EMPOWERMENT and Health and ENVIRONMENT.
In addition to our guiding principles, we at Welspun, strictly follow
Ethical Business Conduct and practice the principles of accountability,
honesty and integrity in all aspects of our businesses. Besides this, we
also adhere to all the laws that regulate and apply to the company, its
systems and the conduct of its businesses.
At Welspun we work with governments and agencies (including the Universal
Declaration of Human Rights by the UN) to support and respect Human Rights
within our sphere of influence. We promote universal respect for observance
of human rights and fundamental freedom - particularly those of our
employees, the communities within which we operate and parties with whom we
do business, without distinction as to ethnicity, origin, religion, gender,
language or disability.
Continuing with our pledge to reach out to the larger society Welspun has
established Welspun Foundation for Health and Knowledge. The foundation is
instrumental in creating impact wherever we have business presence. In our
endeavor to social development we adhere to our 3 guiding principles i.e.
Education, Empowerment and Health and Environment.
Education Initiative:
To improve and enhance the quality of education system Welspun has
collaborated with government and non-profit organizations that have
positively impacted 3000 tribal, rural and urban children.
Collaboration with Non-Profit Organizations:
Naandi Foundation: (Quality Education Program at Primary School level)
Welspun Foundation for Health and Knowledge signed an agreement with Naandi
Foundation to initiate quality education based project for three Municipal
Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) schools in Mumbai.
With our financial support Naandi Foundation reached out to 230 school
going children. The project will be expanded in the year 2011-12 to reach
out to the more children to provide quality education.
Light of Life Trust: Project Anando: (Quality Education at Secondary School
Level) at Salav, Alibaug, Maharashtra.
Light of Life Trust to initiate quality education based project at Salav in
Sanjay Nagar. With Welspuns financial support Light of Life Trust is
running center for 65 Katakari tribal children.
The project is being executed on pilot basis and then will be scaled up in
other needy communities nearby Welspun Maxsteel business location.
Environment Initiative:
Bombay Natural History Society: (Hornbill Club Project) at Salav, Alibaug,
Maharashtra.
Hornbill Club Project on Environment and Conservation program initiated in
Welspun Vidya Mandir Salav, and Welspun Vidya Mandir Anjar-program covers
around four hundred and ninety students from standard 5th to 8th and 15
teachers.
Welspuns environment based initiatives are to improve the standard of
operations and have successfully managed net reduction of C02 emission. In
addition, Welspun transformed once devastated deserts to green-belt by
planting - program covers around four hundred and ninety students from
standard 5th to 8th and 15 teachers.
Welspuns environment based initiatives are to improve the standard of
operations and have successfully managed net reduction of C02 emission. In
addition, Welspun transformed once devastated deserts to green-belt by
planting 100,000 saplings in and around Anjar.
Welspun has collaborated with non-profit organization to create environment
awareness and conservation amongst communities.
Empowerment and Health Projects at Anjar-Kutch and Salav-Maharashtra:
* Health Initiative:
Welspuns health centers are providing health facilities for
underprivileged population from the neighboring villages, particularly on
general health, mother and child health care and also by sponsoring major
health expenditure.
* Women Empowerment initiative at Varsamedi, Anjar:
Empowerment is one of the important principles Welspun foundation work on.
Welspun pioneered Mission Mangalam Scheme with Gujarat Government. This
initiative brings livelihood options by building capacities and providing
trainings to the rural women. Approximately 125 women are trained under
this scheme. The same project has been replicated in Bhadreshwaras Public
Private Partnership.
* Skill development and livelihood project at Welspun Grams for women:
Two centers for women are being run to develop cutting and stitching skills
and to bring livelihood to them. Approximately 75 women from both the
centers have been trained and given jobs.
* Self Help Groups at Salav:
Ten self help groups have been formed in villages to empower women by
providing various skills and building their capacities. Approximately 250
women are participating enthusiastically in activities and training being
provided to them. The main aim behind forming SHGs is to mobilize women
for their own development as well as communities.
* Computer center at Salav:
With the growing need to computer skills and the availability of jobs a
computer training center is started in Salav village for the basic computer
literacy. In last three months 120 students have been benefited with this
initiative. Along with the computer skills other soft skills sessions have
also been organized for the students by Maxsteel employee volunteers.
* Adoption of Industrial Training Institute at Vansda in Navsari District:
Welspun India Ltd., (WIL) Vapi has adopted an ITI in Vansda, District, and
Navsari under the Central Govt. Scheme of ITI upgradation by Public-
Private Partnership where three new trades i.e. Spinning, Weaving and Cut
& Sew are being introduced. The theoretical classes are taken care of by MS
University Professors and On-Job Training is imparted by WIL, Vapi unit.
The successful student of these trades will be given opportunity to be
absorbed in WIL.
Tie up with MPSTME College, Sirpur, Vapi:
WIL has tied up with MPSTME College, Sirpur and Vapi where students belong
mainly to rural background. Around 13 students are being provided
opportunity of six months practical training in WIL. The boarding, lodging
& transportation for these students are extended by WIL free of cost and
are being trained to be made fit for the industry as soon as they complete
their academics. Job opportunity will be provided by Welspun to them on
completion of their course.
Volunteerism at Welspun:
Volunteerism is one of the crucial elements in all our CSR initiatives at
all our locations. Our employees volunteers participate enthusiastically
and consistently. Their participation is strategically planned that helps
to get different set of skills.
Joy of Giving Week with Light of Life Trust:
As part of Joy of Giving Week the Light of Life Trust organized Spandan
program to raise funds wherein children from their Alibaug and Karjat
performed. This performance was supported by Welspun with buying tickets
for our Welspun Vidya Mandir community club members and teachers.
Charitable Donations:
Partnered with Save The Children India to support victims of cloud burst in
Ladakh.
Donation of desks and benches to Government run primary school, Korlai
village in Alibaug benefiting around 350 students.
Supported orphanage/homes with donations like bed sheets and towels.
Creating awareness and employee participation:
* Organized Blood donation Camp at Welspun Head Office:
123 employees donated blood in the blood donation camp organized in Welspun
HO on 27th May 2011. Employees have been provided with the blood donation
card to avail blood in emergency.
* World Environment Day:
World environment day organized at Welspun HO in order to bring about
awareness on environment related issues through the competition.
Overwhelming response received by Welspunites. Three best ideas to protect
the environment were awarded.
* School Material Distribution Drive:
Welspun employees donated school material like text books, stationary that
was Vatsalya foundation working for street children organization.
* Corporate Yoga Sessions for Welspun Employees:
Corporate Yoga Sessions by Mrs. Preeti Mandawewala is organized at Anjar,
Vapi, Silvassa, Zagadia, Dahej and Welspun Vidya Mandir Anjar. In all 700
employees benefited from the sessions.
* Special Achievement:
Welspun is honored with India Shining CSR Award -Outstanding CSR in
Textile Sector hosted by Wockhardt.
The award ceremony was presided by Noble Peace Laureate - The Dalal Lama,
Noble Peace Laureate -Prof. Muhammad Younis and Union Cabinet Minister Dr.
Salman Khurshid.
At the Wockhardt Foundations first CSR Thought Leadership Conclave 2011
Industry Leaders emphasized the need for focusing on social development for
economic growth.