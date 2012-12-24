Welspun Global Brands Ltd Merged Share Price Auditors Report
WELSPUN GLOBAL BRANDS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
WELSPUN GLOBAL BRANDS LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Welspun Global Brands
Limited (the Company) as at March 31, 2011, and the related Profit and
Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date
annexed thereto, which we have signed under reference to this report. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys Management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by Management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, as amended
by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004 (together the
Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection
(4A) of Section 227 of The Companies Act, 1956 of India (the Act) and
on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we
considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations
given to us, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified
in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.
4. We draw your attention to Note 4(a) on Schedule 19, regarding: (a)
investments in a subsidiary, Welspun Retail Limited (WRL), aggregating
Rs. 499.63 million as at the year end, in relation to which diminution in
the value of investments, which in our view is other than temporary, has
not been estimated and adjusted against the aforesaid reported investments
balance; resulting in non-compliance with Accounting Standard 13 -
Accounting for Investments; and (b) unsecured loans to WRL, aggregating Rs.
134.65 million as at the year end, which have been converted to preference
shares subsequent to the year end as stated in Note 4 (b) on Schedule 19,
in relation to which valuaion allowance has not been estimated and adjusted
against the aforesaid reported unsecured loans balance; which does not meet
the requirement to consider prudence in selection of accounting policies,
as set out in Accounting Standard 1 - Disclosure of Accounting Policies; as
WRL has been incurring significant losses (Rs. 199.73 million for the year
ended March 31, 2011 and Rs. 1,205.96 million as at March 31, 2011 basis
its audited financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31,
2011) and has also been unable to achieve its projected financial results
in the previous and current financial reporting periods.
5. Without qualifying our opinion, we draw your attention to:
(a) Note 5 on Schedule 19, regarding the Companys dependence on Welspun
India Limited (WIL) for procuring its products. If the arrangement
between the Company and WIL is discontinued, the business of the Company
could be adversely impacted.
(b) Note 6 on Schedule 19, regarding corporate guarantees, aggregating
Rs.5,887.40 million at the year end, issued consequent to the demerger of
the marketing arm of WIL effective April 1, 2009, to the bankers of WIL in
relation to the debt facilities provided by them to WIL, and other
corporate guarantees disclosed in Note 3 on Schedule 19 aggregating
Rs.1,677 million at the year end, issued on behalf of WIL and Welspun
Retail Limited (WRL). If WIL and WRL are unable to meet their obligations
as they fall due, the financial condition and cash flows of the Company
could be adversely impacted.
6. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report that:
(a) Except for the indeterminate effects of the matters referred to
paragraph 4 above, we have obtained all the information and explanations
which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the
purposes of our audit;
(b) In our opinion, except for the indeterminate effects of the matters
referred to paragraph 4 above, proper books of account as required by law
have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of
those books;
(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
(d) In our opinion, except for the matters referred to paragraph 4 above,
the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt
with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in
sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Act;
(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on March 31, 2011 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of
the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2011 from being appointed as
a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the
Act; and
(f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, except for the indeterminate effects of the
matters referred to in paragraph 4 above, the said financial statements
together with the notes thereon and attached thereto give, in the
prescribed manner, the information required by the Act, and give, a true
and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally
accepted in India:
(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
company as at March 31, 2011;
(ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year
ended on that date; and
(iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the
year ended on that date.
For Price Waterhouse & Co.
Firm Registration Number: 007567S
Chartered Accountants
Neeraj Gupta
Place: Mumbai Partner
Date : June 21, 2011 Membership Number F055158
ANNEXURE TO AUDITORS REPORT:
Referred to in paragraph 3 of the Auditors Report of even date to the
members of Welspun Global Brands Limited on the financial statements for
the year ended March 31, 2011.
1. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets.
(b) The fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by the
Management during the year and no discrepancies between the book records
and the physical inventory have been noticed. In our opinion, the frequency
of verification is reasonable.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, a substantial part of fixed assets has not been disposed of by the
Company during the year.
2. (a) Goods purchased by the Company from its supplier are immediately
dispatched to customers. In the absence of any inventory being stocked by
the Company, clauses (ii)(a) and (ii)(b) of paragraph 4 of the Order are
not applicable.
(b) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records, in our
opinion, the Company has maintained proper records of inventory.
3. (a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Act.
(b) The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Act.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of
inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of goods. Further, on the basis of
our examination of the books and records of the Company, and according to
the information and explanations given to us, no major weakness have been
noticed or reported.
5. According to the information and explanations given to us, there have
been no contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301 of the Act
during the year to be entered in the register required to be maintained
under that Section. Accordingly, the question of commenting on transactions
made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements does not arise.
6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the
meaning of Sections 58A and 58AA of the Act and the rules framed there
under.
7. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with its size and nature of its business.
8. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of
cost records under clause (d) of subsection (1) of Section 209 of the Act
for any of the products of the Company.
9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is
regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident
fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance,
income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service-tax, customs duty, excise duty
and cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the
appropriate authorities.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax,
sales-tax, wealth tax, service-tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess
which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
10. The Company has no accumulated losses as at March 31, 2011 and it has
not incurred any cash losses in the financial year ended on that date or in
the immediately preceding financial year.
11. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the
information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in
repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or debenture holders
as at the balance sheet date.
12. The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13. The provisions of any special statute applicable to chit fund/ nidhi/
mutual benefit fund/ societies are not applicable to the Company.
14. In our opinion, the Company is not a dealer or trader in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments.
15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the terms and conditions of the guarantees given by the Company, for
loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions during the year,
are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
16. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, on an overall basis, the term loans have been applied for the
purposes for which they were obtained.
17. On the basis of an overall examination of the balance sheet of the
Company, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, there are no funds raised on a short term basis which have
been used for long-term investment.
18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301
of the Act during the year.
19. The Company has not issued any debentures during the year.
20. The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.
21. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the
Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing
practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the
Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of
such case by the Management.
For Price Waterhouse & Co.
Firm Registration Number: 007567S
Chartered Accountants
Neeraj Gupta
Place: Mumbai Partner
Date : June 21, 2011 Membership Number F055158