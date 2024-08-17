Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹0.45
Prev. Close₹0.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.45
Day's Low₹0.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
53.6
53.6
53.6
53.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.45
97.95
89.75
71.24
Net Worth
96.05
151.55
143.35
124.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
814.85
783.48
737.44
yoy growth (%)
4
6.24
Raw materials
-740.94
-689.17
-632.65
As % of sales
90.92
87.96
85.78
Employee costs
-7.44
-11.09
-11.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-27.18
15.4
21.73
Depreciation
-6.7
-9.73
-9.87
Tax paid
13.16
-6.9
-1.6
Working capital
0.76
7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4
6.24
Op profit growth
-65.53
-7.6
EBIT growth
-72.57
-9.17
Net profit growth
-752.59
-57.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
799.84
742.34
657.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
799.84
742.34
657.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.28
2.32
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitin S Kasliwal
Director
Vijay Kalantri
Director
Jagadeesh S Shetty
Company Secretary
Dipesh U Gosar
Reports by Brandhouse Retails Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 2004,Brandhouse Retails Limited is an India-based fashion retailer. Reid & Taylor is Companys brand offering in the premium suiting and garment segment. Stephens Brothers (SB) is Companys brand offering in the Super-Premium brand segment. Belmonte is Companys brand offering in the mid premium segment that offers fabrics as well as garments retailed by the Company through a pan-India network. Belmonte offers fabric, suiting and ready to wear clothing. Carmichael House is the brand that offers premium and mid-premium home textiles of S.Kumars Nationwide Limited. Dunhill is the offering by the Company in mens luxury brand segment. The Company has one subsidiary, Brandhouse Oviesse Limited, which is a Joint Venture Company of the Company and Oviesse S.p.A., Italy.
