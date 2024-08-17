iifl-logo-icon 1
Brandhouse Retails Ltd Share Price

0.45
(0.00%)
Dec 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Brandhouse Retails Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

0.45

Prev. Close

0.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.45

Day's Low

0.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Brandhouse Retails Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brandhouse Retails Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

53.6

53.6

53.6

53.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.45

97.95

89.75

71.24

Net Worth

96.05

151.55

143.35

124.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

814.85

783.48

737.44

yoy growth (%)

4

6.24

Raw materials

-740.94

-689.17

-632.65

As % of sales

90.92

87.96

85.78

Employee costs

-7.44

-11.09

-11.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-27.18

15.4

21.73

Depreciation

-6.7

-9.73

-9.87

Tax paid

13.16

-6.9

-1.6

Working capital

0.76

7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4

6.24

Op profit growth

-65.53

-7.6

EBIT growth

-72.57

-9.17

Net profit growth

-752.59

-57.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

799.84

742.34

657.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

799.84

742.34

657.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.28

2.32

Brandhouse Retails Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brandhouse Retails Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitin S Kasliwal

Director

Vijay Kalantri

Director

Jagadeesh S Shetty

Company Secretary

Dipesh U Gosar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brandhouse Retails Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 2004,Brandhouse Retails Limited is an India-based fashion retailer. Reid & Taylor is Companys brand offering in the premium suiting and garment segment. Stephens Brothers (SB) is Companys brand offering in the Super-Premium brand segment. Belmonte is Companys brand offering in the mid premium segment that offers fabrics as well as garments retailed by the Company through a pan-India network. Belmonte offers fabric, suiting and ready to wear clothing. Carmichael House is the brand that offers premium and mid-premium home textiles of S.Kumars Nationwide Limited. Dunhill is the offering by the Company in mens luxury brand segment. The Company has one subsidiary, Brandhouse Oviesse Limited, which is a Joint Venture Company of the Company and Oviesse S.p.A., Italy.
