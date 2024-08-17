Brandhouse Retails Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 2004,Brandhouse Retails Limited is an India-based fashion retailer. Reid & Taylor is Companys brand offering in the premium suiting and garment segment. Stephens Brothers (SB) is Companys brand offering in the Super-Premium brand segment. Belmonte is Companys brand offering in the mid premium segment that offers fabrics as well as garments retailed by the Company through a pan-India network. Belmonte offers fabric, suiting and ready to wear clothing. Carmichael House is the brand that offers premium and mid-premium home textiles of S.Kumars Nationwide Limited. Dunhill is the offering by the Company in mens luxury brand segment. The Company has one subsidiary, Brandhouse Oviesse Limited, which is a Joint Venture Company of the Company and Oviesse S.p.A., Italy.