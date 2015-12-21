Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.74
Op profit growth
-38.18
EBIT growth
-50.08
Net profit growth
-173.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.72
6.48
EBIT margin
2.37
5.13
Net profit margin
-1.11
1.62
RoCE
5.98
RoNW
-1.71
RoA
-0.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
1.35
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.68
0.32
Book value per share
23.68
24.73
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
17.66
P/CEPS
-3.25
73.27
P/B
0.5
0.96
EV/EBIDTA
8.43
6.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
55.31
-18.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
117.65
Inventory days
98.66
Creditor days
-98.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.6
-1.3
Net debt / equity
1.47
1.36
Net debt / op. profit
6.3
3.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.03
-85.66
Employee costs
-1.91
-2.18
Other costs
-6.32
-5.65
