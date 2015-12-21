iifl-logo-icon 1
Brandhouse Retails Ltd Key Ratios

0.45
(0.00%)
Dec 21, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.74

Op profit growth

-38.18

EBIT growth

-50.08

Net profit growth

-173.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.72

6.48

EBIT margin

2.37

5.13

Net profit margin

-1.11

1.62

RoCE

5.98

RoNW

-1.71

RoA

-0.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

1.35

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.68

0.32

Book value per share

23.68

24.73

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

17.66

P/CEPS

-3.25

73.27

P/B

0.5

0.96

EV/EBIDTA

8.43

6.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

55.31

-18.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

117.65

Inventory days

98.66

Creditor days

-98.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.6

-1.3

Net debt / equity

1.47

1.36

Net debt / op. profit

6.3

3.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.03

-85.66

Employee costs

-1.91

-2.18

Other costs

-6.32

-5.65

