|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
814.85
783.48
737.44
yoy growth (%)
4
6.24
Raw materials
-740.94
-689.17
-632.65
As % of sales
90.92
87.96
85.78
Employee costs
-7.44
-11.09
-11.97
As % of sales
0.91
1.41
1.62
Other costs
-47.52
-28.23
-33.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.83
3.6
4.51
Operating profit
18.94
54.97
59.5
OPM
2.32
7.01
8.06
Depreciation
-6.7
-9.73
-9.87
Interest expense
-39.61
-29.91
-28.16
Other income
0.18
0.08
0.28
Profit before tax
-27.18
15.4
21.73
Taxes
13.16
-6.9
-1.6
Tax rate
-48.43
-44.79
-7.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.01
8.5
20.12
Exceptional items
-41.48
0
0
Net profit
-55.49
8.5
20.12
yoy growth (%)
-752.59
-57.75
NPM
-6.81
1.08
2.72
