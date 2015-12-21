iifl-logo-icon 1
Brandhouse Retails Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.45
(0.00%)
Dec 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

814.85

783.48

737.44

yoy growth (%)

4

6.24

Raw materials

-740.94

-689.17

-632.65

As % of sales

90.92

87.96

85.78

Employee costs

-7.44

-11.09

-11.97

As % of sales

0.91

1.41

1.62

Other costs

-47.52

-28.23

-33.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.83

3.6

4.51

Operating profit

18.94

54.97

59.5

OPM

2.32

7.01

8.06

Depreciation

-6.7

-9.73

-9.87

Interest expense

-39.61

-29.91

-28.16

Other income

0.18

0.08

0.28

Profit before tax

-27.18

15.4

21.73

Taxes

13.16

-6.9

-1.6

Tax rate

-48.43

-44.79

-7.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.01

8.5

20.12

Exceptional items

-41.48

0

0

Net profit

-55.49

8.5

20.12

yoy growth (%)

-752.59

-57.75

NPM

-6.81

1.08

2.72

