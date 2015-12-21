Brandhouse Retails Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-27.18
15.4
21.73
Depreciation
-6.7
-9.73
-9.87
Tax paid
13.16
-6.9
-1.6
Working capital
0.76
7
Other operating items
Operating
-19.95
5.76
Capital expenditure
-12.96
-0.31
Free cash flow
-32.91
5.44
Equity raised
195.89
179.19
Investing
-28.98
16.17
Financing
-21.4
4.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
112.6
205.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.