Brandhouse Retails Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
53.6
53.6
53.6
53.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.45
97.95
89.75
71.24
Net Worth
96.05
151.55
143.35
124.84
Minority Interest
Debt
157.47
178.87
174.61
187.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
253.52
330.42
317.96
312.41
Fixed Assets
6.94
26.34
36
45.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
28.98
12.81
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
2
0.41
0.52
Networking Capital
246.38
273.01
268.66
265.71
Inventories
282.35
197.66
213.55
195.22
Inventory Days
126.47
92.08
105.69
Sundry Debtors
371.83
269.59
246.04
268.35
Debtor Days
166.55
125.59
121.77
Other Current Assets
8.15
35.4
37.98
54.8
Sundry Creditors
-301.61
-189.41
-202.07
-201.46
Creditor Days
135.1
88.24
100.01
Other Current Liabilities
-114.34
-40.23
-26.84
-51.2
Cash
0.21
0.1
0.08
0.54
Total Assets
253.53
330.43
317.96
312.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.