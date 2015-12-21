Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Ninth Annual Report and Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2013.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(Rs. In Lacs) Particulars 2012-13 2011-12 Sales & Other Income 81,504 78,357 Expenditure towards sale including cost of sales 79,591 72,851 Profit before Depreciation, Interest and Taxation (PBDIT) 1,913 5,506 Interest & Bank Charges 3,962 2,992 Depreciation/Amortisation 670 974 Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional Items and Tax (2719) 1,540 Exceptional Items 4148 - Profit/(Loss) before Tax (6867) 1,540 Income Tax for current year - 702 Income Tax for earlier years (1517) 147 Provision for Deferred Tax (Asset)/Liability 200 (159) Profit/(Loss) After Taxation (PAT) (5550) 850 PAT brought forward from last year 614 - Transferred to Debenture Redemption Reserve - 236 PAT carried forward to next year (4936) 614

YEAR IN RETROSPECT:

The Sales & Other Income for the year was Rs. 81,504 Lacs recording an increase of 4.02% over the previous year. Profit before Depreciation, Interest and Taxation (PBDIT) for the year was Rs. 1913 lacs against Rs. 5506 lacs in the previous year. Profit/(Loss) after Taxation (PAT) for the year was Rs. (5550) lacs against Rs. 850 lacs in the previous year. Higher discounts resulting in lower profit margins and higher interest burden have impacted the profits. Other major reasons for the loss incurred during the year are Exceptional Items aggregating to Rs. 4,148.14 Lacs i.e provision for diminution in the value of Investment in unviable business of subsidiary amounting Rs. 2,898.10 Lacs and written off Goodwill amounting to Rs. 1,250.04 Lacs during the year. Goodwill was created in the earlier years as an asset representing future economic benefit upon the demerger of business with the erstwhile parent company, and now, Company does not anticipate any economic benefit in the future.

DIVIDEND:

As no surplus is available in current financial year, your Directors are unable recommend payment of dividend on equity capital of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2013.

OPERATING RESULTS AND BUSINESS:

The challenges faced by the Indian organized apparel retail sector are various such as lack of prominent retail space with real estate prices escalating, slow-down in the economy, shortage of trained manpower, stiff competition from global retail giants, increase in input and overhead costs and unfavorable scenario during the year.

The Company is facing pressure on margins because of higher costs and discount offers in a competitive market. To ensure higher earnings, the Company is focusing on reducing various expenses and costs and increasing internal rate of returns by way of slow and steady growth. The Company is also responding by trying to become leaner and more efficient.

A portfolio comprising brands that cater to various demographic and psychographic profiles would act as an ideal impetus for creating presence in different geographies across India. Your Companys strategy of retailing brands with high awareness quotient and market pull would continue to augment growth and profits.

Brandhouse Oviesse Limited, Subsidiary Company:

During the year under review, Companys subsidiary, Brandhouse Oviesse Limited (BOL) closed down its business in view of the unviable operations.

As on 31st March 2013, your Companys equity participation in BOL was Rs. 2,898.10 Lacs for 2,89,81,030 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each representing 58% of BOLs total paid-up capital of Rs. 4,996.65 Lacs.

Since BOL is a loss-making company and it has closed down its operations, the Company has made a provision for diminution in the value of its Investment in BOL.

The audited financials of BOL, could not be received by the Company for consolidation because BOL had been in the discussion and negotiation with the Franchisor of BOL, for the continuation or otherwise of the Franchisee Agreement and this has resulted in unforeseen delay and interruption in adoption of audited accounts of BOL in its Board Meeting. Therefore, the accounts of Subsidiary Company for the current financial year ended on March 31, 2013 could not be consolidated with the accounts of the Company.

The Management is confident that diminution in the value of investment of its subsidiary will not have any material effect on the profitability of the Company.

DIRECTORS:

During the year, Mrs. Jyoti N. Kasliwal had resigned as a Director from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 24th August, 2012 due to her pre-occupation and family commitments.

Mr. Denys Firth, Nominee Director, India Debt Management Pvt. Ltd. (IDM) withdrew nomination of Mr. Alexander Shaik as his Alternate Director and appointed Mr. Navin Sambtani in his place as his Alternate Director with effect from 10th November, 2012.

Mr. Jagadeesh S. Shetty, Director Finance (SKNL) & Group CFO was appointed as an additional Non-Executive Director on the Board with effect from 10th November, 2012 pursuant to section 260, 264 of the Companies Act, 1956. The Company has received the requisite notice from a member pursuant to Section 257 of the Companies Act, 1956 proposing the candidature of Mr. Jagadeesh S. Shetty for the office of Director.

Mr. Susheel Kak, Mr. Denys Firth and Mr. Navin Sambtani (Alternate to Mr. Denys Firth) resigned as Directors upon withdrawal of nomination by India Debt Management Private Limited (IDM) with effect from 10th January, 2013 and IDM has requested and reserved the right to attend the Board Meetings as an Observer, until such time IDM re-nominates individuals to the Board.

Mr. Nitin S. Kasliwal was reappointed as Managing Director for a further period of 5 years i.e from 30th January, 2013 to 29th January, 2018 without payment of any remuneration and subject to approvals of the members and the Central Government.

Mr. Dara D. Avari had resigned as a Director from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 1st March, 2013 due to his preoccupation and advancing age.

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and Article 130 of the Articles of Association of the company, Mr. Vijay G. Kalantri retires by rotation and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956.

1. That in the preparation of the Annual accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2013 the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures, if any;

2. That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of profit of the company for the year.

3. That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and

4. That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2013 on a going concern basis.

DEPOSITS:

Fixed deposits received from shareholders and public stood at NIL as on 31st March, 2013 (previous year Rs. NIL). The company does not have any fixed deposit scheme.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Information as per Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, as amended, forms part of this Report. However as per the provisions of Section 219(1) (iv) of the Companies Act, 1956 the Reports and Accounts are being sent to the shareholders of the Company excluding the statement of employees under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the said statement may write to the Secretary at the Registered Office of the company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As required under clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, the Report on Corporate Governance together with the Certificate from the Practising Company Secretary regarding compliance of the provisions of the Corporate Governance forms part of this Directors Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Management Discussion and Analysis forming part of this Directors Report is attached.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTFLOW:

Your company has no activity relating to Conservation of Energy and Technology absorption as stipulated in the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988.

During the year under review, the expenditure of your company in foreign exchange was Rs. Nil (Previous year Rs. 39.47 Lacs) and there was no earning in foreign exchange (Previous year NIL).

AUDITORS:

M/s. Haribhakti & Co., Chartered Accountants and M/s. Shyam Malpani & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company, who holds the office upto the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting.

M/s. Shyam Malpani & Associates, being eligible have offered themselves for re-appointment. The other firm of Statutory Auditors M/s. Haribhakti & Co., have expressed their desire not to seek reappointment in view of their heavy prior professional commitments.

The Board of Directors, upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, proposes the reappointment of M/s. Shyam Malpani & Associates as Statutory Auditors of the Company for conducting the audit of the accounts of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

M/s. Shyam Malpani & Associates have furnished the required certificate to the Company, under section 224(1B) of the Companies Act, 1956 regarding their eligibility for re-appointment as Statutory Auditors of the Company. The necessary resolution is included in the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

In respect of the observations and Emphasis of Matter paragraph made by the Auditors, please refer to Note 29, Note 38 and Note 39 of notes to Financial Statement, which are self-explanatory and hence in the opinion of the Directors, do not require any further explanation

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their gratitude to the shareholders of the Company, Banks, Financial Institutions, valued Customers, suppliers and Business Associates for their support and confidence in the Company. Your Directors gratefully appreciate the co-operation and assistance extended by various Government Agencies and place on record their appreciation for unstinted co-operation and assistance extended to your Company by its employees at all levels.

On Behalf of the Board

For Brandhouse Retails Limited

Nitin S. Kasliwal

Chairman & Managing Director

Place : Mumbai

Date : 16th July, 2013.