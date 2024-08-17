Summary

REI Six Ten Retail Limited is an India-based company engaged in retail business. REI Six Ten is engaged in grocery, fruits and vegetables trade selling to its stores on franchise mode. 6TEN is a chain of small convenience stores on franchisee basis and value stores. The company was incorporated in the year 2007.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 (fiscal 2011), the Company had 169 franchised outlets across Delhi and National Capital Region, Punjab, Jaipur, Kolkata, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Baroda. The Company is already operating 297 value stores across Delhi, National Capital Region and Punjab. As of November 30, 2011, 6Ten was operating 344 stores in the Delhi, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Baddi, Jalandhar, Ambala and Nagpur. All the stores are on Company-owned and Company-operated basis.

Read More