SectorRetail
Open₹0.25
Prev. Close₹0.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.26
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
29.42
29.42
29.42
29.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-62.99
24.27
56.27
71.24
Net Worth
-33.57
53.69
85.69
100.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
43.38
97.73
409.69
yoy growth (%)
-100
-55.6
-76.14
-33.27
Raw materials
0
-43.25
-95.81
-391.56
As % of sales
0
99.68
98.03
95.57
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.45
-1.15
-2.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.31
-1.28
-4.5
-4.33
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.34
-2.2
-7.52
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
3.15
Working capital
-125.48
7.87
-2.83
4.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-55.6
-76.14
-33.27
Op profit growth
-66.24
-58.32
-170.87
-64.47
EBIT growth
-75.16
-71.09
4.32
-423.54
Net profit growth
175.65
111.44
-68.83
-15,169.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SANDIP JHUNJHUNWALA
Director
MANOJ MISHRA
Director
KRISHNA DAYAL GHOSH
Company Secretary
ANURADHA GAUR CHAUHAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by REI Six Ten Retail Ltd
Summary
REI Six Ten Retail Limited is an India-based company engaged in retail business. REI Six Ten is engaged in grocery, fruits and vegetables trade selling to its stores on franchise mode. 6TEN is a chain of small convenience stores on franchisee basis and value stores. The company was incorporated in the year 2007.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 (fiscal 2011), the Company had 169 franchised outlets across Delhi and National Capital Region, Punjab, Jaipur, Kolkata, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Baroda. The Company is already operating 297 value stores across Delhi, National Capital Region and Punjab. As of November 30, 2011, 6Ten was operating 344 stores in the Delhi, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Baddi, Jalandhar, Ambala and Nagpur. All the stores are on Company-owned and Company-operated basis.
Read More
