REI Six Ten Retail Ltd Share Price

0.25
(-16.67%)
Aug 7, 2017|02:54:47 PM

REI Six Ten Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

0.25

Prev. Close

0.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1.26

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

REI Six Ten Retail Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

REI Six Ten Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

REI Six Ten Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:45 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.46%

Non-Promoter- 7.85%

Institutions: 7.85%

Non-Institutions: 47.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

REI Six Ten Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

29.42

29.42

29.42

29.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-62.99

24.27

56.27

71.24

Net Worth

-33.57

53.69

85.69

100.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

43.38

97.73

409.69

yoy growth (%)

-100

-55.6

-76.14

-33.27

Raw materials

0

-43.25

-95.81

-391.56

As % of sales

0

99.68

98.03

95.57

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.45

-1.15

-2.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.31

-1.28

-4.5

-4.33

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.34

-2.2

-7.52

Tax paid

0

0

-0.02

3.15

Working capital

-125.48

7.87

-2.83

4.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-55.6

-76.14

-33.27

Op profit growth

-66.24

-58.32

-170.87

-64.47

EBIT growth

-75.16

-71.09

4.32

-423.54

Net profit growth

175.65

111.44

-68.83

-15,169.48

No Record Found

REI Six Ten Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT REI Six Ten Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SANDIP JHUNJHUNWALA

Director

MANOJ MISHRA

Director

KRISHNA DAYAL GHOSH

Company Secretary

ANURADHA GAUR CHAUHAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by REI Six Ten Retail Ltd

Summary

REI Six Ten Retail Limited is an India-based company engaged in retail business. REI Six Ten is engaged in grocery, fruits and vegetables trade selling to its stores on franchise mode. 6TEN is a chain of small convenience stores on franchisee basis and value stores. The company was incorporated in the year 2007.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011 (fiscal 2011), the Company had 169 franchised outlets across Delhi and National Capital Region, Punjab, Jaipur, Kolkata, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Baroda. The Company is already operating 297 value stores across Delhi, National Capital Region and Punjab. As of November 30, 2011, 6Ten was operating 344 stores in the Delhi, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Baddi, Jalandhar, Ambala and Nagpur. All the stores are on Company-owned and Company-operated basis.
