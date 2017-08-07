iifl-logo-icon 1
REI Six Ten Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.25
(-16.67%)
Aug 7, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

43.38

97.73

409.69

yoy growth (%)

-100

-55.6

-76.14

-33.27

Raw materials

0

-43.25

-95.81

-391.56

As % of sales

0

99.68

98.03

95.57

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.45

-1.15

-2.86

As % of sales

0

1.04

1.18

0.69

Other costs

-0.19

-0.62

-3.01

-12.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1.43

3.08

2.95

Operating profit

-0.31

-0.94

-2.25

3.18

OPM

0

-2.16

-2.3

0.77

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.34

-2.2

-7.52

Interest expense

0

0

-0.05

-0.07

Other income

0.05

0

0.01

0.08

Profit before tax

-0.31

-1.28

-4.5

-4.33

Taxes

0

0

-0.02

3.15

Tax rate

0

0

0.63

-72.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.31

-1.28

-4.52

-1.18

Exceptional items

-86.94

-30.36

-10.44

-46.85

Net profit

-87.26

-31.65

-14.97

-48.03

yoy growth (%)

175.65

111.44

-68.83

-15,169.48

NPM

0

-72.96

-15.31

-11.72

