|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
43.38
97.73
409.69
yoy growth (%)
-100
-55.6
-76.14
-33.27
Raw materials
0
-43.25
-95.81
-391.56
As % of sales
0
99.68
98.03
95.57
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.45
-1.15
-2.86
As % of sales
0
1.04
1.18
0.69
Other costs
-0.19
-0.62
-3.01
-12.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1.43
3.08
2.95
Operating profit
-0.31
-0.94
-2.25
3.18
OPM
0
-2.16
-2.3
0.77
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.34
-2.2
-7.52
Interest expense
0
0
-0.05
-0.07
Other income
0.05
0
0.01
0.08
Profit before tax
-0.31
-1.28
-4.5
-4.33
Taxes
0
0
-0.02
3.15
Tax rate
0
0
0.63
-72.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.31
-1.28
-4.52
-1.18
Exceptional items
-86.94
-30.36
-10.44
-46.85
Net profit
-87.26
-31.65
-14.97
-48.03
yoy growth (%)
175.65
111.44
-68.83
-15,169.48
NPM
0
-72.96
-15.31
-11.72
