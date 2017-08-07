REI Six Ten Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
29.42
29.42
29.42
29.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-62.99
24.27
56.27
71.24
Net Worth
-33.57
53.69
85.69
100.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0
38.27
0.02
0.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
12.48
Total Liabilities
-33.57
91.96
85.71
113.32
Fixed Assets
0.15
0.2
1.82
12.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
12.48
Networking Capital
-33.91
91.6
83.57
86.93
Inventories
0
0
0
11.04
Inventory Days
0
0
0
9.83
Sundry Debtors
0
87.24
88.43
83.78
Debtor Days
0
733.91
330.26
74.63
Other Current Assets
9.47
48.12
39.31
41.05
Sundry Creditors
-42.94
-43.28
-43.97
-47.44
Creditor Days
0
364.09
164.21
42.26
Other Current Liabilities
-0.44
-0.47
-0.2
-1.5
Cash
0.19
0.17
0.32
1.05
Total Assets
-33.57
91.97
85.71
113.34
