REI Six Ten Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

0.25
(-16.67%)
Aug 7, 2017|02:54:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

29.42

29.42

29.42

29.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-62.99

24.27

56.27

71.24

Net Worth

-33.57

53.69

85.69

100.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0

38.27

0.02

0.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

12.48

Total Liabilities

-33.57

91.96

85.71

113.32

Fixed Assets

0.15

0.2

1.82

12.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

12.48

Networking Capital

-33.91

91.6

83.57

86.93

Inventories

0

0

0

11.04

Inventory Days

0

0

0

9.83

Sundry Debtors

0

87.24

88.43

83.78

Debtor Days

0

733.91

330.26

74.63

Other Current Assets

9.47

48.12

39.31

41.05

Sundry Creditors

-42.94

-43.28

-43.97

-47.44

Creditor Days

0

364.09

164.21

42.26

Other Current Liabilities

-0.44

-0.47

-0.2

-1.5

Cash

0.19

0.17

0.32

1.05

Total Assets

-33.57

91.97

85.71

113.34

