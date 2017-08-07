iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

REI Six Ten Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.25
(-16.67%)
Aug 7, 2017|02:54:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR REI Six Ten Retail Ltd

REI Six Ten Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.31

-1.28

-4.5

-4.33

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.34

-2.2

-7.52

Tax paid

0

0

-0.02

3.15

Working capital

-125.48

7.87

-2.83

4.24

Other operating items

Operating

-125.85

6.23

-9.56

-4.47

Capital expenditure

0

-4.67

-81.56

-0.75

Free cash flow

-125.85

1.56

-91.12

-5.22

Equity raised

48.54

112.19

142.48

238.55

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

38.27

38.25

-0.16

-0.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-39.04

152.01

51.2

233.13

REI Six Ten Retail Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR REI Six Ten Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.