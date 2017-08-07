REI Six Ten Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.31
-1.28
-4.5
-4.33
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.34
-2.2
-7.52
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
3.15
Working capital
-125.48
7.87
-2.83
4.24
Other operating items
Operating
-125.85
6.23
-9.56
-4.47
Capital expenditure
0
-4.67
-81.56
-0.75
Free cash flow
-125.85
1.56
-91.12
-5.22
Equity raised
48.54
112.19
142.48
238.55
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
38.27
38.25
-0.16
-0.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-39.04
152.01
51.2
233.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.