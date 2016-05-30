To The Members of REI SIX TEN RETAIL LIMITED

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of REI SIX TEN RETAIL LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2016, the Statement of Profit ended, and a summaryofthesignificantaccounting policies and other explanatory information.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of andLoss,theCash FlowStatementfortheyearthen the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

The Companys net Worth has been fully eroded due to exceptional items as per Note No. 23, but since the Business of the Company is Trading, as such the Accounts have been prepared on going Concern basis.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principle generally accepted in the India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2016, and its Loss and its Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. i. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2016 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2016 from being appointed as a director of the company in terms of section 164(2) of the Act,

f) With respect to the adequacy of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of the Company, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has estimated and disclosed the possible impact pending litigation on its financial position in its Financial Statements Refer Note No. 29,

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For P.K.LILHA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 307008E sd/- (CA. P.K. LILHA) Partner M. No. 011092 Place: Kolkata Date: 30.05.2016

ANNEXURE - A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2016

We report that:

i) In respect of its Fixed Assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of

b) All the fixed assets have not been physically verifiedby the management during the year but there is a regular which, in our opinion, is programmeofverification reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies . were noticed on such verification

ii) In respect of its Inventories:

Since there has been no Inventory during the year as such question of physical verification does not arise

iii) As informed to us, the Company during the year has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of sub clause (iii) (b) & (c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2013 (as amended) are not applicable.

iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 have been complied with. However, the company during the year has not given loan or provided guarantee or security to any person or other body corporate and not made any investment.

v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public; therefore the provisions of clause (v) of the order are not applicable to the company.

vi) During the year the Company has no business activity as such the maintenance of Cost Records have been prescribed U/s 148(1) of the Act is not applicable.

vii) In respect of Statutory Dues:-

a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b) Disputed Statutory Dues that have not been deposited with appropriate Authorities are as under:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Period To Which it relates Forum where Dispute is Pending CIT(A), Kolkata Income Tax Act,1961Rs. Income Tax including applicable Interest 15,48,060/- FY 2010-11

viii) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to the financial institutions and bank in respect of secured / unsecured loans.

ix) During the year no money raised by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO) or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments) and term loans, hence, other details are not applicable.

x) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanation given by the management, we report that no material fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xi) During the year no managerial remuneration has been paid or provided, hence other details are not applicable. xii) Provisions of Nidhi Company is not applicable.

xiii) As per information and explanations given to us no related party transactions have been made as contemplated within the meaning of Section 188 of Companies Act, 2013. However, the disclosures as required under Accounting Standards 18 has been made in the financial statements.

xiv) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or any convertible debentures during the year under review as such other details are not applicable.

xv) As per information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with him. Hence, provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

xvi) As explained to us the company is not required to get registration u/s 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

For P.K.LILHA & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 307008E sd/- (CA. P.K. LILHA) Partner M. No. 011092 Place: Kolkata Date: 30.05.2016

ANNEXURE - B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of REI SIX TEN RETAIL LIMITED (the Company) as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI).