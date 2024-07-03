Summary

Tembo Global Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Saketh Exim Private Limited on June 16, 2010. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Saketh Exim Limited on December 19, 2017. Led by the Promoter, Sanjay Patel, the Company is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the manufacturing and fabrication of metal and steel products used in Pipe Support Systems, Fastener Solutions, Anchors, HVAC Systems, Anti-Vibration Systems and Equipments for Industrial, Commercial, Utility and OEM Installations. It is a fabrication and installation specialist in ductile pipes, HDB pipes and fittings, and MS plates. The Company manufactures various engineering products, metal and base metal products like G. I. nuts, various types of bolts, clamps, hangers etc. Further its Product Portfolio includes all types of bathroom pipes, fittings, bathroom accessories and sanitary wares. The Company has 3 manufacturing units located at Vasai. These manufacturing units are strategically located providing locational advantages. It further exports products to USA and various countries in Middle East serving to various companies of several industries. The Company is even engaged in trading of textile products. It trades into fancy shirting and finish fabrics. It has good customer base in India as well as internationally which includes international Companies like T

Read More