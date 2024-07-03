Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹870
Prev. Close₹859
Turnover(Lac.)₹270.29
Day's High₹881.95
Day's Low₹816.05
52 Week's High₹905
52 Week's Low₹191.35
Book Value₹64.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)906.12
P/E35.53
EPS24.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.81
11.1
10.05
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.41
29.32
15.45
13.29
Net Worth
66.22
40.42
25.5
23.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
104.62
78.72
61.52
62.28
yoy growth (%)
32.89
27.96
-1.22
21.91
Raw materials
-73.58
-54.47
-41.16
-43.25
As % of sales
70.33
69.18
66.91
69.45
Employee costs
-2.69
-2.47
-1.63
-1.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.65
3.35
2.93
2.01
Depreciation
-1.24
-0.94
-0.67
-0.57
Tax paid
-1.16
-0.9
-0.86
-0.41
Working capital
7.96
6.06
0.46
11.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.89
27.96
-1.22
21.91
Op profit growth
40.86
15.21
15.33
44.28
EBIT growth
40.76
12.78
12.22
38.49
Net profit growth
41.48
18.31
84.66
14.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
432.08
249.82
175.93
104.51
78.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
432.08
249.82
175.93
104.51
78.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.77
0.44
1.98
0.16
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay J Patel
Chairman
Smita S Patel
Director
Taruna P Patel
Independent Director
Jasbir A Singh
Independent Director
Jehan D Variava
Company Secretary
Tasneem Marfatia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tembo Global Industries Ltd
Summary
Tembo Global Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Saketh Exim Private Limited on June 16, 2010. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Saketh Exim Limited on December 19, 2017. Led by the Promoter, Sanjay Patel, the Company is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the manufacturing and fabrication of metal and steel products used in Pipe Support Systems, Fastener Solutions, Anchors, HVAC Systems, Anti-Vibration Systems and Equipments for Industrial, Commercial, Utility and OEM Installations. It is a fabrication and installation specialist in ductile pipes, HDB pipes and fittings, and MS plates. The Company manufactures various engineering products, metal and base metal products like G. I. nuts, various types of bolts, clamps, hangers etc. Further its Product Portfolio includes all types of bathroom pipes, fittings, bathroom accessories and sanitary wares. The Company has 3 manufacturing units located at Vasai. These manufacturing units are strategically located providing locational advantages. It further exports products to USA and various countries in Middle East serving to various companies of several industries. The Company is even engaged in trading of textile products. It trades into fancy shirting and finish fabrics. It has good customer base in India as well as internationally which includes international Companies like T
The Tembo Global Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹816.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tembo Global Industries Ltd is ₹906.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tembo Global Industries Ltd is 35.53 and 13.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tembo Global Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tembo Global Industries Ltd is ₹191.35 and ₹905 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tembo Global Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.49%, 3 Years at 45.49%, 1 Year at 217.68%, 6 Month at 270.18%, 3 Month at 71.59% and 1 Month at 18.74%.
