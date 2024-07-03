iifl-logo-icon 1
Tembo Global Industries Ltd Share Price

816.05
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:24 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open870
  • Day's High881.95
  • 52 Wk High905
  • Prev. Close859
  • Day's Low816.05
  • 52 Wk Low 191.35
  • Turnover (lac)270.29
  • P/E35.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.78
  • EPS24.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)906.12
  • Div. Yield0
Tembo Global Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

870

Prev. Close

859

Turnover(Lac.)

270.29

Day's High

881.95

Day's Low

816.05

52 Week's High

905

52 Week's Low

191.35

Book Value

64.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

906.12

P/E

35.53

EPS

24.18

Divi. Yield

0

Tembo Global Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Tembo Global Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tembo Global Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.68%

Institutions: 0.68%

Non-Institutions: 43.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tembo Global Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.81

11.1

10.05

10.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.41

29.32

15.45

13.29

Net Worth

66.22

40.42

25.5

23.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

104.62

78.72

61.52

62.28

yoy growth (%)

32.89

27.96

-1.22

21.91

Raw materials

-73.58

-54.47

-41.16

-43.25

As % of sales

70.33

69.18

66.91

69.45

Employee costs

-2.69

-2.47

-1.63

-1.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.65

3.35

2.93

2.01

Depreciation

-1.24

-0.94

-0.67

-0.57

Tax paid

-1.16

-0.9

-0.86

-0.41

Working capital

7.96

6.06

0.46

11.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.89

27.96

-1.22

21.91

Op profit growth

40.86

15.21

15.33

44.28

EBIT growth

40.76

12.78

12.22

38.49

Net profit growth

41.48

18.31

84.66

14.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

432.08

249.82

175.93

104.51

78.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

432.08

249.82

175.93

104.51

78.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.77

0.44

1.98

0.16

0.16

Tembo Global Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tembo Global Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay J Patel

Chairman

Smita S Patel

Director

Taruna P Patel

Independent Director

Jasbir A Singh

Independent Director

Jehan D Variava

Company Secretary

Tasneem Marfatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tembo Global Industries Ltd

Summary

Tembo Global Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Saketh Exim Private Limited on June 16, 2010. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Saketh Exim Limited on December 19, 2017. Led by the Promoter, Sanjay Patel, the Company is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the manufacturing and fabrication of metal and steel products used in Pipe Support Systems, Fastener Solutions, Anchors, HVAC Systems, Anti-Vibration Systems and Equipments for Industrial, Commercial, Utility and OEM Installations. It is a fabrication and installation specialist in ductile pipes, HDB pipes and fittings, and MS plates. The Company manufactures various engineering products, metal and base metal products like G. I. nuts, various types of bolts, clamps, hangers etc. Further its Product Portfolio includes all types of bathroom pipes, fittings, bathroom accessories and sanitary wares. The Company has 3 manufacturing units located at Vasai. These manufacturing units are strategically located providing locational advantages. It further exports products to USA and various countries in Middle East serving to various companies of several industries. The Company is even engaged in trading of textile products. It trades into fancy shirting and finish fabrics. It has good customer base in India as well as internationally which includes international Companies like T
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tembo Global Industries Ltd share price today?

The Tembo Global Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹816.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tembo Global Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tembo Global Industries Ltd is ₹906.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tembo Global Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tembo Global Industries Ltd is 35.53 and 13.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tembo Global Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tembo Global Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tembo Global Industries Ltd is ₹191.35 and ₹905 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tembo Global Industries Ltd?

Tembo Global Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.49%, 3 Years at 45.49%, 1 Year at 217.68%, 6 Month at 270.18%, 3 Month at 71.59% and 1 Month at 18.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tembo Global Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tembo Global Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.41 %
Institutions - 0.68 %
Public - 43.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tembo Global Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

