Approved convening of the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at Hotel-Yogi Midtown Plot No DX 12,Thane - Belapur Road D Zone Bonsari, Village, TTC Industrial Area, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400705. Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Tembo Global Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report and voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 01, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024)