Tembo Global Industries Ltd Key Ratios

733.7
(-5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:14:24 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.77

Op profit growth

35.33

EBIT growth

30.98

Net profit growth

27.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.29

7.2

EBIT margin

6.08

6.21

Net profit margin

2.89

3.03

RoCE

13.23

RoNW

3.48

RoA

1.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.34

4.76

Dividend per share

1

1.5

Cash EPS

1.65

2.87

Book value per share

22.86

41.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

38.53

11.72

P/CEPS

54.61

19.39

P/B

3.94

1.34

EV/EBIDTA

17.09

12.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

12.55

Tax payout

-28.77

-27.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

88.16

Inventory days

57.23

Creditor days

-52.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.73

-3.06

Net debt / equity

1.56

0.68

Net debt / op. profit

4.68

2.53

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.4

-69.18

Employee costs

-2.81

-3.17

Other costs

-19.48

-20.42

