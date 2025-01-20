Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.77
Op profit growth
35.33
EBIT growth
30.98
Net profit growth
27.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.29
7.2
EBIT margin
6.08
6.21
Net profit margin
2.89
3.03
RoCE
13.23
RoNW
3.48
RoA
1.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.34
4.76
Dividend per share
1
1.5
Cash EPS
1.65
2.87
Book value per share
22.86
41.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
38.53
11.72
P/CEPS
54.61
19.39
P/B
3.94
1.34
EV/EBIDTA
17.09
12.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
12.55
Tax payout
-28.77
-27.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
88.16
Inventory days
57.23
Creditor days
-52.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.73
-3.06
Net debt / equity
1.56
0.68
Net debt / op. profit
4.68
2.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.4
-69.18
Employee costs
-2.81
-3.17
Other costs
-19.48
-20.42
No Record Found
