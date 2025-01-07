Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
104.62
78.72
61.52
62.28
yoy growth (%)
32.89
27.96
-1.22
21.91
Raw materials
-73.58
-54.47
-41.16
-43.25
As % of sales
70.33
69.18
66.91
69.45
Employee costs
-2.69
-2.47
-1.63
-1.49
As % of sales
2.57
3.14
2.65
2.4
Other costs
-20.28
-16.05
-13.74
-13.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.38
20.39
22.34
21.22
Operating profit
8.06
5.72
4.97
4.31
OPM
7.71
7.27
8.08
6.92
Depreciation
-1.24
-0.94
-0.67
-0.57
Interest expense
-2.3
-1.58
-1.44
-1.89
Other income
0.13
0.15
0.08
0.17
Profit before tax
4.65
3.35
2.93
2.01
Taxes
-1.16
-0.9
-0.86
-0.41
Tax rate
-24.95
-26.95
-29.38
-20.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.49
2.45
2.07
1.59
Exceptional items
-0.02
0
0
-0.47
Net profit
3.46
2.45
2.07
1.12
yoy growth (%)
41.48
18.31
84.66
14.65
NPM
3.31
3.11
3.36
1.8
