Tembo Global Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

794
(-2.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:58 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tembo Global Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

104.62

78.72

61.52

62.28

yoy growth (%)

32.89

27.96

-1.22

21.91

Raw materials

-73.58

-54.47

-41.16

-43.25

As % of sales

70.33

69.18

66.91

69.45

Employee costs

-2.69

-2.47

-1.63

-1.49

As % of sales

2.57

3.14

2.65

2.4

Other costs

-20.28

-16.05

-13.74

-13.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.38

20.39

22.34

21.22

Operating profit

8.06

5.72

4.97

4.31

OPM

7.71

7.27

8.08

6.92

Depreciation

-1.24

-0.94

-0.67

-0.57

Interest expense

-2.3

-1.58

-1.44

-1.89

Other income

0.13

0.15

0.08

0.17

Profit before tax

4.65

3.35

2.93

2.01

Taxes

-1.16

-0.9

-0.86

-0.41

Tax rate

-24.95

-26.95

-29.38

-20.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.49

2.45

2.07

1.59

Exceptional items

-0.02

0

0

-0.47

Net profit

3.46

2.45

2.07

1.12

yoy growth (%)

41.48

18.31

84.66

14.65

NPM

3.31

3.11

3.36

1.8

