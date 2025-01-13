Tembo Global Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.81
11.1
10.05
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.41
29.32
15.45
13.29
Net Worth
66.22
40.42
25.5
23.34
Minority Interest
Debt
49.79
41.82
40.44
35.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.29
0.3
0
0
Total Liabilities
116.3
82.54
65.94
58.65
Fixed Assets
30.42
25.2
20.47
17.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.12
1.1
1.08
1.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.61
0.57
0.22
0.27
Networking Capital
83.78
55.22
44.08
39.93
Inventories
44
33.38
26.52
18.99
Inventory Days
66.25
Sundry Debtors
30.67
23.46
27.03
30.48
Debtor Days
106.33
Other Current Assets
54.58
24.82
15.07
11.32
Sundry Creditors
-36.32
-19.57
-16.16
-16.38
Creditor Days
57.14
Other Current Liabilities
-9.15
-6.87
-8.38
-4.48
Cash
0.37
0.45
0.11
0.03
Total Assets
116.3
82.54
65.96
58.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.