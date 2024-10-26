|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 26-Oct-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|To consider dividend Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|1.To consider and to approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2.Any other matter with the permission of chair and Independent Director. Tembo Global Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|To consider Interim dividend Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 12, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 15, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Feb-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2023 and Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/01/2024) Tembo Global Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
