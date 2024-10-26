Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 26-Oct-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

To consider Fund Raising Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

To consider dividend Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

1.To consider and to approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2.Any other matter with the permission of chair and Independent Director. Tembo Global Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

To consider Interim dividend Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 12, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 15, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024