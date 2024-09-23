iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM9 Sep 20241 Oct 2024
Draft notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, through VC/OAVM, to seek necessary approval of the members of the Company for the aforesaid Preferential Issues. The notice of the said EGM will be sent separately to the Stock Exchange(s) and to the Members of the Company and will also be available on the Companys website at www.tembo.in and on the website of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com, in due course Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Second Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on October 01, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 01, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Other (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/11/2024) Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/12/2024)

