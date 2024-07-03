Tembo Global Industries Ltd Summary

Tembo Global Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Saketh Exim Private Limited on June 16, 2010. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Saketh Exim Limited on December 19, 2017. Led by the Promoter, Sanjay Patel, the Company is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the manufacturing and fabrication of metal and steel products used in Pipe Support Systems, Fastener Solutions, Anchors, HVAC Systems, Anti-Vibration Systems and Equipments for Industrial, Commercial, Utility and OEM Installations. It is a fabrication and installation specialist in ductile pipes, HDB pipes and fittings, and MS plates. The Company manufactures various engineering products, metal and base metal products like G. I. nuts, various types of bolts, clamps, hangers etc. Further its Product Portfolio includes all types of bathroom pipes, fittings, bathroom accessories and sanitary wares. The Company has 3 manufacturing units located at Vasai. These manufacturing units are strategically located providing locational advantages. It further exports products to USA and various countries in Middle East serving to various companies of several industries. The Company is even engaged in trading of textile products. It trades into fancy shirting and finish fabrics. It has good customer base in India as well as internationally which includes international Companies like Technopro Middle East FZCO, Hamat Alezz Trading Est., Bin Dasmal General Trading Co LLC., Al Sayed Center A/C & Refrigeration Materials etc.The Company came with a Public Issue of 13,68,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating Rs 9.44 Crore consisting of Fresh Issue of 11,23,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 7.74 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 2,45,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 1.70 Crore in August, 2018. In 2017, the Company set up additional plant & machinery for electroplating process and hence it is certified by ISO 9001:2015 for manufacturing of various products i.e. UL and FM approved Pipe Hangers and Support Systems, Anti vibration products, Rubber support inserts, valves, S.S. Floor Drains. Certain products manufactured by the Company are certified by Underwriters Laboratory Inc. (U.S.A) and FM Global Approved (U.S.A) which are meant to be used for Fire Sprinklers System Installations. Further, the company is certified by Dun & Bradstreet which helps it in growing relationships through their global database and helps in exploring the new potential customers. The Company formed of wholly owned subsidiary named TEMBO USA INC on 13th December, 2019.