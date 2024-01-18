iifl-logo-icon 1
798
(3.35%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Tembo Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 Aug 202423 Sep 202423 Sep 2024110Final
Further, in line with the aforesaid approval of the notice of 14th AGM, the Record Date has been fixed as Monday, September 23rd, 2024 for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for payment of Dividend i.e. Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) per equity share of face value of Re. 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each, as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 29th, 2024 and recommended to the shareholders for their approval. Further, the said dividend if declared will be paid on or before October 29, 2024 to the eligible shareholders.
Dividend12 Jul 202423 Jul 202423 Jul 2024110Interim 1
Tembo Global Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 12, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share.

