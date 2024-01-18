Further, in line with the aforesaid approval of the notice of 14th AGM, the Record Date has been fixed as Monday, September 23rd, 2024 for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for payment of Dividend i.e. Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) per equity share of face value of Re. 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each, as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 29th, 2024 and recommended to the shareholders for their approval. Further, the said dividend if declared will be paid on or before October 29, 2024 to the eligible shareholders.