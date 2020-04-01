To

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalonefinancial statementsofTEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Formerly Known asSAKETH EXIM LIMITED)("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet asat 31stMarch, 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other

Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and theStandalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and asummary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to theexplanations given to us, the aforesaid standalonefinancial statements give theinformation required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner sorequired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian AccountingStandards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (IndianAccounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accountingprinciples generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as

at 31st March, 2022, the loss and total comprehensive loss, changes inequity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance withthe Standards on Auditing (SAs)specified under section 143(10) of the Act.Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in theAuditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statementssection of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance withthe Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit ofthe standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the

Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities inaccordance with these requirements and the ICAls Code of Ethics. We believe thatthe audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide abasis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Other Matters

Some of the employees at the companys factory had tried to embezzleinventories amounting to approx. Rs. 50lacs as per the stock exchange filingmade by the company on 28.04.2022. However, as explained to us there was noloss incurred by the company as the embezzled inventories were within thefactory premises and disciplinary actions have been initiated against theemployees involved in the said attempt of embezzlement.Our report is not qualified in respect of these matters

.Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How are audit addressed the key audit matter Adoption of IND-AS and Related Restatement During the year under review, the company has adopted IND-AS with the date of transition being 01.04.2020. The Management has undertaken restatement of the audited balances as per IND-AS for the period ended 01.04.2020 & 31.03.2021 -We have understood themanagements decision for theadoption of IND AS Accounting during the year as per the mandate specified in Companies Act 2013. - We have reviewed the managements first-time adoption IND AS process and the restatements made by them for the comparative periods. - The process and the details for First time adoption of IND AS are as specified in Note 55 to the financial statements - We have reviewed the IND AS optional exemptions and the mandatory exceptions adopted and complied with while preparing the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022. - We have reviewed the reconciliation between Previous GAAP and INDAS submitted to us by the management for the period ended April 1, 2020 & March 31, 2021

Other Information The companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Reportbut does not include the standalonefinancial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalonefinancial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit,or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements The companys management and Board of Directors areresponsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalonefinancial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the StandaloneFinancial Statements Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: * Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. * Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances under section 143(3)(i) of the Act.We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. * Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. * Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern. * Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have compiled with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and, where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that are of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2. As required by section 143 (3), we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) Thestandalone Balance Sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the standalonestatement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of accounts. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalonefinancial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i)The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalonefinancial statements(Refer Note 27 to the Standalone Financial Statements). ii) The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Funds of the Company. iv)a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief (Refer Note 50(i)to the Standalone Financial Statements), no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief (Refer Note 50(i)to the Standalone Financial Statements), no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. c)Based on the audit procedures performed that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b)of Rule 11(e) mentioned abovecontain any material mis-statement. v)The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. h) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year isnot in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act (Refer Note 53). The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For R A Maru& Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 141914W Rumeet Anil Maru Place: Mumbai (Proprietor) Date: 28.05.2022 M. No. 166417 UDIN: 22166417AKUJBB7138

Annexure A" to the Auditors Report (Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) With reference to the Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, we report the following: i. (a) The Company is in the process of updating the records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant& equipment. The Company is in the process of updating the records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has verified its property, plant and equipment at the year end. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of freehold immovable properties are held in the name of the Company and those taken on lease and disclosed as fixed asset in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year. (e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The stock of finished goods, Raw Materials, Work in Progress and goods lying with third parties were physicallyverified by the Management at the year end. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanationsgiven to us, the procedure of physical verification of stocks followed bythe management during the year was reasonable and adequate inrelation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. (c) The Company has maintained proper records of inventories. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account. (d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. According to the management and details produced before us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. (a) The company has granted loans secured orunsecured loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section189 of the Companies Act, 2013. (b) The loans granted are repayable on demand. As informed to us by the management, the company has renewed the agreements for loans from time to time. The company has not recalled such loans before the expiry of the agreement period. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable. vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government prescribed maintenance of Cost records are not applicable to the company as per the provisions of Section 148 of The Companies Act, 2013. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of sales tax including Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Goods & Service TaxProvident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Goods & Service Tax Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues, were in arrears as at 31st March 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable: (c) Theparticulars of dues of Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Goods & Service Tax Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues, at 31st March 2022 which have not been deposited on account of dispute are as follows:

Name of the Nature of Dues Amount Assessment Forum where the Statute (INR) Year/s to Dispute is which the pending dues relate The Income Income Tax 63,98,089 2014-15 Commissioner of Tax Act, 1961 Assessment Income Tax Dues (Incl. (Appeals) Mumbai Interest)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the monies raised by way of term loans were used for the purposes for which they were raised. (d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) We report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. (f) We report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year. xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing,we sayno fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. In view of the above reporting under clause 3 (xi) (b) of the order is not applicable. (c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not received whistle-blower complaints, during the year. xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.The provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, andthe details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) The Company is not part of any group (as per theprovisions of the Core Investment Companies(Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 asamended).Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d)is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit-report and we give neither any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within aperiod of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and whentheyfalldue. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 135 of the Act is notapplicable to the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

For R A Maru & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 141914W Rumeet Anil Maru Place: Mumbai (Proprietor) Date: 28.05.2022 M. No. 166417 UDIN: 22166417AKUJBB7138

"Annexure B" to the Auditors Report Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Formerly Known as SAKETH EXIM LIMITED) ("the Company") as of 31st March 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the standalonefinancial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31stMarch 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.