SectorRetail
Open₹3,758.95
Prev. Close₹3,745.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹273.54
Day's High₹3,759
Day's Low₹3,641.15
52 Week's High₹4,520
52 Week's Low₹1,815.1
Book Value₹354.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,218.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Revenue generated from V-Mart's Retail Trade segment was ₹650.57 Crore, complemented by ₹10.40 Crore from its digital marketplace.Read More
Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.78
19.77
19.75
19.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
727.21
829.23
829.87
805.52
Net Worth
746.99
849
849.62
825.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,666.17
1,075.46
1,662.02
1,222.37
yoy growth (%)
54.92
-35.29
35.96
22.02
Raw materials
-1,091.11
-723.56
-1,126.26
-830.26
As % of sales
65.48
67.27
67.76
67.92
Employee costs
-179.6
-116.88
-153.62
-98.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.39
-9.66
69.53
112.46
Depreciation
-130.69
-102.97
-93.92
-22.93
Tax paid
1.24
3.46
-20.18
-34.76
Working capital
100.09
69.23
125.56
47.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.92
-35.29
35.96
22.02
Op profit growth
55.72
-38.61
60.97
56.66
EBIT growth
77.73
-60.35
9.05
62.04
Net profit growth
-287.66
-112.57
-36.49
76.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Aakash Moondhra
Managing Director
Lalit Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Madan Gopal Agarwal
Independent Director
Murli Ramachandran
Independent Director
Sonal Mattoo
Independent Director
Govind Shrikhande
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Megha Tandon
Independent Director
Raghuvesh Sarup
Independent Director
Shweta Kumar
Reports by V-Mart Retail Ltd
Summary
V-Mart Retail Ltd retails readymade garments, accessories, etc. and is engaged in the business of Value Retailing through the chain of stores situated at various cities in India. The company operates its retail stores under the V-Mart brand.V-Mart is one of the pioneers in setting up stores across various small Indian towns and cities including Sultanpur, Ujjain, Motihari. The company primarily operates in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with a chain of value retail departmental stores offering apparels, general merchandise and kirana, catering to the entire family. The company has established stores in Metro, Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities which are primarily located as standalone stores in high-street areas and shopping hubs of such cities. The average size of the store is approximately 8,000 Sq. Ft. It follows the concept of value retailing to target the strata of the population belonging to the expanding aspiring class and middle class based on customers socio-economic conditions, purchasing power, demographic details and customer trends.V-Mart Retail Ltd was originally incorporated as Varin Commercial Private Limited on 24th July 2002, in West Bengal. In October 2003, the company opened its first store by the name of V-Mart at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and currently own and operate 62 stores spread across 53 cities and 10 states and union territories, with a total area of 5.06 lac Sq. Ft. Its stores are located in New Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Chandigarh,
The V-Mart Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3646.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V-Mart Retail Ltd is ₹7218.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of V-Mart Retail Ltd is 0 and 10.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V-Mart Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V-Mart Retail Ltd is ₹1815.1 and ₹4520 as of 06 Jan ‘25
V-Mart Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.50%, 3 Years at 0.36%, 1 Year at 79.00%, 6 Month at 22.52%, 3 Month at -14.68% and 1 Month at -6.36%.
