V-Mart Retail Ltd Share Price

3,646.25
(-2.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:54 AM

  • Open3,758.95
  • Day's High3,759
  • 52 Wk High4,520
  • Prev. Close3,745.65
  • Day's Low3,641.15
  • 52 Wk Low 1,815.1
  • Turnover (lac)273.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value354.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,218.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

V-Mart Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

3,758.95

Prev. Close

3,745.65

Turnover(Lac.)

273.54

Day's High

3,759

Day's Low

3,641.15

52 Week's High

4,520

52 Week's Low

1,815.1

Book Value

354.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,218.49

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

V-Mart Retail Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

V-Mart Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

V-Mart Narrows Q2 Loss to ₹57.99 Crore with 20.3% Revenue Growth

V-Mart Narrows Q2 Loss to ₹57.99 Crore with 20.3% Revenue Growth

29 Oct 2024|10:21 PM

Revenue generated from V-Mart's Retail Trade segment was ₹650.57 Crore, complemented by ₹10.40 Crore from its digital marketplace.

V-Mart Retail reports Q1 net profit of ₹12 Crore

V-Mart Retail reports Q1 net profit of ₹12 Crore

6 Aug 2024|12:26 PM

Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

V-Mart Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.31%

Non-Promoter- 48.81%

Institutions: 48.80%

Non-Institutions: 6.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

V-Mart Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.78

19.77

19.75

19.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

727.21

829.23

829.87

805.52

Net Worth

746.99

849

849.62

825.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,666.17

1,075.46

1,662.02

1,222.37

yoy growth (%)

54.92

-35.29

35.96

22.02

Raw materials

-1,091.11

-723.56

-1,126.26

-830.26

As % of sales

65.48

67.27

67.76

67.92

Employee costs

-179.6

-116.88

-153.62

-98.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.39

-9.66

69.53

112.46

Depreciation

-130.69

-102.97

-93.92

-22.93

Tax paid

1.24

3.46

-20.18

-34.76

Working capital

100.09

69.23

125.56

47.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.92

-35.29

35.96

22.02

Op profit growth

55.72

-38.61

60.97

56.66

EBIT growth

77.73

-60.35

9.05

62.04

Net profit growth

-287.66

-112.57

-36.49

76.98

No Record Found

V-Mart Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT V-Mart Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Aakash Moondhra

Managing Director

Lalit Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Madan Gopal Agarwal

Independent Director

Murli Ramachandran

Independent Director

Sonal Mattoo

Independent Director

Govind Shrikhande

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Megha Tandon

Independent Director

Raghuvesh Sarup

Independent Director

Shweta Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by V-Mart Retail Ltd

Summary

V-Mart Retail Ltd retails readymade garments, accessories, etc. and is engaged in the business of Value Retailing through the chain of stores situated at various cities in India. The company operates its retail stores under the V-Mart brand.V-Mart is one of the pioneers in setting up stores across various small Indian towns and cities including Sultanpur, Ujjain, Motihari. The company primarily operates in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with a chain of value retail departmental stores offering apparels, general merchandise and kirana, catering to the entire family. The company has established stores in Metro, Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities which are primarily located as standalone stores in high-street areas and shopping hubs of such cities. The average size of the store is approximately 8,000 Sq. Ft. It follows the concept of value retailing to target the strata of the population belonging to the expanding aspiring class and middle class based on customers socio-economic conditions, purchasing power, demographic details and customer trends.V-Mart Retail Ltd was originally incorporated as Varin Commercial Private Limited on 24th July 2002, in West Bengal. In October 2003, the company opened its first store by the name of V-Mart at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and currently own and operate 62 stores spread across 53 cities and 10 states and union territories, with a total area of 5.06 lac Sq. Ft. Its stores are located in New Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Chandigarh,
Company FAQs

What is the V-Mart Retail Ltd share price today?

The V-Mart Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3646.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of V-Mart Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of V-Mart Retail Ltd is ₹7218.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of V-Mart Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of V-Mart Retail Ltd is 0 and 10.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of V-Mart Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a V-Mart Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of V-Mart Retail Ltd is ₹1815.1 and ₹4520 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of V-Mart Retail Ltd?

V-Mart Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.50%, 3 Years at 0.36%, 1 Year at 79.00%, 6 Month at 22.52%, 3 Month at -14.68% and 1 Month at -6.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of V-Mart Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of V-Mart Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.31 %
Institutions - 48.80 %
Public - 6.88 %

