Summary

V-Mart Retail Ltd retails readymade garments, accessories, etc. and is engaged in the business of Value Retailing through the chain of stores situated at various cities in India. The company operates its retail stores under the V-Mart brand.V-Mart is one of the pioneers in setting up stores across various small Indian towns and cities including Sultanpur, Ujjain, Motihari. The company primarily operates in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with a chain of value retail departmental stores offering apparels, general merchandise and kirana, catering to the entire family. The company has established stores in Metro, Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities which are primarily located as standalone stores in high-street areas and shopping hubs of such cities. The average size of the store is approximately 8,000 Sq. Ft. It follows the concept of value retailing to target the strata of the population belonging to the expanding aspiring class and middle class based on customers socio-economic conditions, purchasing power, demographic details and customer trends.V-Mart Retail Ltd was originally incorporated as Varin Commercial Private Limited on 24th July 2002, in West Bengal. In October 2003, the company opened its first store by the name of V-Mart at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and currently own and operate 62 stores spread across 53 cities and 10 states and union territories, with a total area of 5.06 lac Sq. Ft. Its stores are located in New Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Chandigarh,

