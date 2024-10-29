Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
44.28%
44.31%
44.33%
44.33%
44.33%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
49.76%
48.8%
48.07%
49.3%
48.31%
Non-Institutions
5.94%
6.88%
7.59%
6.35%
7.34%
Total Non-Promoter
55.71%
55.68%
55.66%
55.66%
55.66%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Revenue generated from V-Mart's Retail Trade segment was ₹650.57 Crore, complemented by ₹10.40 Crore from its digital marketplace.
Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.
