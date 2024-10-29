V-Mart Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.78
19.77
19.75
19.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
727.21
829.23
829.87
805.52
Net Worth
746.99
849
849.62
825.23
Minority Interest
Debt
1,391.25
1,331.66
902.2
567.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
276.45
263.29
204.45
130.89
Total Liabilities
2,414.69
2,443.95
1,956.27
1,523.92
Fixed Assets
1,664.58
1,554.7
1,117.35
698.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.7
8.54
124.84
318.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
358.51
316.36
243.07
156.16
Networking Capital
359.67
546.29
435.95
322.58
Inventories
816.07
870.63
668.22
428.31
Inventory Days
146.38
145.36
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
250.69
237.53
115.39
127.77
Sundry Creditors
-652.68
-507.82
-305.65
-200.4
Creditor Days
66.95
68.01
Other Current Liabilities
-54.41
-54.04
-42.01
-33.1
Cash
27.23
18.06
35.06
27.47
Total Assets
2,414.69
2,443.95
1,956.27
1,523.92
Revenue generated from V-Mart's Retail Trade segment was ₹650.57 Crore, complemented by ₹10.40 Crore from its digital marketplace.Read More
Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
