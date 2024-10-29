iifl-logo-icon 1
V-Mart Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 13, 2025|12:14:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.78

19.77

19.75

19.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

727.21

829.23

829.87

805.52

Net Worth

746.99

849

849.62

825.23

Minority Interest

Debt

1,391.25

1,331.66

902.2

567.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

276.45

263.29

204.45

130.89

Total Liabilities

2,414.69

2,443.95

1,956.27

1,523.92

Fixed Assets

1,664.58

1,554.7

1,117.35

698.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.7

8.54

124.84

318.98

Deferred Tax Asset Net

358.51

316.36

243.07

156.16

Networking Capital

359.67

546.29

435.95

322.58

Inventories

816.07

870.63

668.22

428.31

Inventory Days

146.38

145.36

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

250.69

237.53

115.39

127.77

Sundry Creditors

-652.68

-507.82

-305.65

-200.4

Creditor Days

66.95

68.01

Other Current Liabilities

-54.41

-54.04

-42.01

-33.1

Cash

27.23

18.06

35.06

27.47

Total Assets

2,414.69

2,443.95

1,956.27

1,523.92

V-Mart Retail : related Articles

V-Mart Narrows Q2 Loss to ₹57.99 Crore with 20.3% Revenue Growth

V-Mart Narrows Q2 Loss to ₹57.99 Crore with 20.3% Revenue Growth

29 Oct 2024|10:21 PM

Revenue generated from V-Mart's Retail Trade segment was ₹650.57 Crore, complemented by ₹10.40 Crore from its digital marketplace.

V-Mart Retail reports Q1 net profit of ₹12 Crore

V-Mart Retail reports Q1 net profit of ₹12 Crore

6 Aug 2024|12:26 PM

Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

