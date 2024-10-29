V-Mart Retail Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.39
-9.66
69.53
112.46
Depreciation
-130.69
-102.97
-93.92
-22.93
Tax paid
1.24
3.46
-20.18
-34.76
Working capital
100.09
69.23
125.56
47.9
Other operating items
Operating
-18.96
-39.93
80.98
102.67
Capital expenditure
451.17
60.89
574.57
50.04
Free cash flow
432.2
20.95
655.55
152.71
Equity raised
1,623.78
1,254.05
720.83
507.25
Investing
-194.14
311.09
-26.14
-37.8
Financing
1,470
1,084.48
516.14
-35.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
3.61
Net in cash
3,331.85
2,670.57
1,866.38
590.68
Revenue generated from V-Mart's Retail Trade segment was ₹650.57 Crore, complemented by ₹10.40 Crore from its digital marketplace.Read More
Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
