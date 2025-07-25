iifl-logo

V-Mart Retail Q1FY26 Net Profit Jumps to ₹34 Crore

25 Jul 2025 , 11:32 AM

Shares of V-Mart Retail Ltd. surged 12% on July 24, hitting an intraday high of ₹856 after the company released its June quarter earnings during market hours. The retail chain reported a net profit of ₹34 crore for Q1FY26, a nearly threefold jump from ₹12 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 12.6% year-on-year, coming in at ₹885.2 crore, up from ₹786 crore in Q1FY, driven by steady demand and improved footfall across its store network. Operating performance also showed strong traction. EBITDA grew 27.5% to ₹126.4 crore, compared to ₹99.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As a result, EBITDA margin expanded to 14.28%, up from 12.61% in the corresponding period last year, reflecting improved cost efficiency and better inventory management.

The company’s stock responded positively to the upbeat results, reflecting investor confidence in its operational performance and profit turnaround. V-Mart Retail shares have gained 6.5% closing at ₹814 on July 24, 2025. V-Mart Retail shares have dipped 3.6% in the last year, 16% in the year-to-date, and 7% in the previous month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd., founded in 2002 by Lalit Agarwal, operates a chain of value-focused, small-format hypermarkets across India, primarily targeting Tier II and Tier III cities.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

