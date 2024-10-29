iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

V-Mart Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,586.85
(-1.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:09:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR V-Mart Retail Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,666.17

1,075.46

1,662.02

1,222.37

yoy growth (%)

54.92

-35.29

35.96

22.02

Raw materials

-1,091.11

-723.56

-1,126.26

-830.26

As % of sales

65.48

67.27

67.76

67.92

Employee costs

-179.6

-116.88

-153.62

-98.39

As % of sales

10.77

10.86

9.24

8.04

Other costs

-191.13

-103.79

-168.37

-160.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.47

9.65

10.13

13.16

Operating profit

204.32

131.21

213.75

132.78

OPM

12.26

12.2

12.86

10.86

Depreciation

-130.69

-102.97

-93.92

-22.93

Interest expense

-77.19

-58.94

-54.78

-1.52

Other income

13.95

21.03

4.47

4.14

Profit before tax

10.39

-9.66

69.53

112.46

Taxes

1.24

3.46

-20.18

-34.76

Tax rate

11.96

-35.81

-29.03

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.64

-6.2

49.34

77.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.64

-6.2

49.34

77.7

yoy growth (%)

-287.66

-112.57

-36.49

76.98

NPM

0.69

-0.57

2.96

6.35

V-Mart Retail : related Articles

V-Mart Narrows Q2 Loss to ₹57.99 Crore with 20.3% Revenue Growth

V-Mart Narrows Q2 Loss to ₹57.99 Crore with 20.3% Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|10:21 PM

Revenue generated from V-Mart's Retail Trade segment was ₹650.57 Crore, complemented by ₹10.40 Crore from its digital marketplace.

Read More
V-Mart Retail reports Q1 net profit of ₹12 Crore

V-Mart Retail reports Q1 net profit of ₹12 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|12:26 PM

Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR V-Mart Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.