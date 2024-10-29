Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,666.17
1,075.46
1,662.02
1,222.37
yoy growth (%)
54.92
-35.29
35.96
22.02
Raw materials
-1,091.11
-723.56
-1,126.26
-830.26
As % of sales
65.48
67.27
67.76
67.92
Employee costs
-179.6
-116.88
-153.62
-98.39
As % of sales
10.77
10.86
9.24
8.04
Other costs
-191.13
-103.79
-168.37
-160.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.47
9.65
10.13
13.16
Operating profit
204.32
131.21
213.75
132.78
OPM
12.26
12.2
12.86
10.86
Depreciation
-130.69
-102.97
-93.92
-22.93
Interest expense
-77.19
-58.94
-54.78
-1.52
Other income
13.95
21.03
4.47
4.14
Profit before tax
10.39
-9.66
69.53
112.46
Taxes
1.24
3.46
-20.18
-34.76
Tax rate
11.96
-35.81
-29.03
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.64
-6.2
49.34
77.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.64
-6.2
49.34
77.7
yoy growth (%)
-287.66
-112.57
-36.49
76.98
NPM
0.69
-0.57
2.96
6.35
Revenue generated from V-Mart's Retail Trade segment was ₹650.57 Crore, complemented by ₹10.40 Crore from its digital marketplace.Read More
Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.Read More
