V-Mart Retail Ltd AGM

V-Mart Retail CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM31 Jul 202428 Jun 2024
AGM 31/07/2024 Dear Sir/ Maam, Please find the details for book closure of the Company for the upcoming AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) Proceedings of 22nd AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) Dear Sir/Maam, Please find attached the Scrutinizers Report. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)

V-Mart Retail: Related News

V-Mart Narrows Q2 Loss to ₹57.99 Crore with 20.3% Revenue Growth

V-Mart Narrows Q2 Loss to ₹57.99 Crore with 20.3% Revenue Growth

29 Oct 2024|10:21 PM

Revenue generated from V-Mart's Retail Trade segment was ₹650.57 Crore, complemented by ₹10.40 Crore from its digital marketplace.

V-Mart Retail reports Q1 net profit of ₹12 Crore

V-Mart Retail reports Q1 net profit of ₹12 Crore

6 Aug 2024|12:26 PM

Revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% to ₹786 Crore, up from ₹678.5 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 06th August 2024

6 Aug 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.

