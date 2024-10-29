|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Jul 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|AGM 31/07/2024 Dear Sir/ Maam, Please find the details for book closure of the Company for the upcoming AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) Proceedings of 22nd AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) Dear Sir/Maam, Please find attached the Scrutinizers Report. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)
